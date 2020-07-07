TRATON : is reorganizing its Board of Management team.

Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra to move to the Volkswagen Group

Joachim Drees to leave by best mutual consent

Dr. Andreas Tostmann to join the Board of Management of TRATON SE as Chairman of the Board of Management of MAN SE

Munich, July 7, 2020 - TRATON SE is reorganizing its Board of Management team. With effect of July 15, 2020, Andreas Renschler will be handing over the chair of the Board of Management to Matthias Gründler, who was CFO of the commercial vehicle manufacturer with the brands MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus until May 2018. Dr. Andreas Tostmann, currently a member of the Board of Management for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for Production and Logistics, will furthermore be taking over from Joachim Drees, who will be leaving the TRATON Board of Management by best mutual consent likewise with effect as of July 15, 2020. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra, currently the Board of Management member responsible for HR, will take over as Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. This was announced by the company on Tuesday following a meeting of the Supervisory Board in Munich.

'Andreas Renschler has made a significant contribution to the successful course taken by TRATON. After the successful IPO in Frankfurt and Stockholm he laid together with the Board of Management the foundation for the company's future-oriented position and ensured that the company, with a strong network of strategic partners, has access to all the relevant markets,' stated the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TRATON SE, Hans Dieter Pötsch. He expressly thanked Mr. Renschler for his work since 2015 and the successes achieved on TRATON SE's path to becoming a global champion.

Matthias Gründler to become CEO of TRATON SE

'With Matthias Gründler as successor, we were able to acquire one of the most experienced experts in the industry. In addition, he knows the company from his years of experience and has also played a significant role in the company's development. He will now continue this course on the front line with the entire TRATON team,' said Mr. Pötsch.

The Human Resources and IT division for which Prof. Dr. Carsten Intra is currently responsible on the Board of Management will cease to exist and the responsibilities will be assigned to the other members of the Board of Management as part of their functions.

Henrik Henriksson will continue his successful work as a member of the Board of Management at TRATON and as Chief Executive Officer of Scania. TRATON Board of Management member Christian Levin, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer and the Head of Research and Development, will also remain in his positions.

