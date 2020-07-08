Traton CEO Andreas Renschler to Be Replaced by Matthias Gruendler

By Jessica Sier

Traton SE said late Tuesday that Matthias Gruendler will replace Chief Executive Andreas Renschler from July 15.

The Volkswagen AG subsidiary said Mr. Renschler will also leave the Volkswagen board of management on that date, by mutual agreement.

In addition, Joachim Drees, chief executive officer of Traton subsidiary brand MAN SE, and Carsten Intra, MAN's chief human resources officer and head of employee relations, will also leave the company on July 15.

Andreas Tostmann will replace Mr. Drees.

No successor is planned for Mr. Intra, Traton said in a statement.

The personnel area is to be taken over by Mr. Gruendler and the IT area will be taken over by executive board member Christian Schulz.

