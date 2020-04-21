Log in
TRATON SE

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/21 12:26:11 pm
13.35 EUR   -5.89%
12:07pTRATON : Warns of Coronavirus Hit to 1Q Results
DJ
11:15aTRATON SE : TRATON SE announces preliminary Q1 2020 results
EQ
04/06TRATON : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Traton : Warns of Coronavirus Hit to 1Q Results

04/21/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

By Kim Richters

Traton SE on Tuesday warned that the coronavirus pandemic continued to have a significant impact on its business, hitting its first quarter results.

The truck maker said it expects revenue in the period of around 5.7 billion euros ($6.19 billion). In 2019, Traton reported 1Q revenue of EUR6.4 billion.

The company expects operating profit to be around EUR160 million and its return on sales margin to be around 2.8%. In 2019, its operating profit was EUR490 million and the return on sales margin was 7.6%.

Traton's 1Q industrial business net cash flow was minus EUR170 million and its industrial business net liquidity minus EUR160 million.

The company couldn't provide an update on a 2020 guidance yet, it said.

Traton added that is planning a phased restart of production in the next few weeks that includes increased safety standards for its staff.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

