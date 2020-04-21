Traton : Warns of Coronavirus Hit to 1Q Results

By Kim Richters



Traton SE on Tuesday warned that the coronavirus pandemic continued to have a significant impact on its business, hitting its first quarter results.

The truck maker said it expects revenue in the period of around 5.7 billion euros ($6.19 billion). In 2019, Traton reported 1Q revenue of EUR6.4 billion.

The company expects operating profit to be around EUR160 million and its return on sales margin to be around 2.8%. In 2019, its operating profit was EUR490 million and the return on sales margin was 7.6%.

Traton's 1Q industrial business net cash flow was minus EUR170 million and its industrial business net liquidity minus EUR160 million.

The company couldn't provide an update on a 2020 guidance yet, it said.

Traton added that is planning a phased restart of production in the next few weeks that includes increased safety standards for its staff.

