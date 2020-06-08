Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Traton SE    8TRA   DE000TRAT0N7

TRATON SE

(8TRA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/08 03:39:28 pm
19.485 EUR   +3.00%
02:40pVolkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand
RE
06/01TRATON : Truckmaker Scania signals lay-offs, has 5,000 more staff than needed
RE
05/27TRATON : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Volkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 02:40pm EDT
International Frankfurt Autoshow IAA in Frankfurt

Volkswagen replaced Herbert Diess as chief executive of the VW brand on Monday and installed chief operating officer Ralf Brandstaetter to lead cost cutting efforts at the company's largest plants in Germany.

The management reshuffle comes after weeks of squabbling between Volkswagen's powerful labour leaders and managers over the pace and scale of cost cutting plans to free up resources for a radical shift toward electric cars.

Volkswagen said Brandstaetter would take over on July 1 to give Diess, who remains group chief executive, more leeway to run the rest of the company, which includes brands such as Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Lamborghini and Porsche.

"Ralf Brandstaetter is one of the company's most experienced managers," Diess said in a statement. "I am therefore very pleased that Ralf Brandstaetter will be forging ahead with the development of the brand as CEO."

Volkswagen said Diess retained overall responsibility for Volkswagen passenger cars and that the management reshuffle would also result in the departure of procurement and components chief Stefan Sommer.

Sommer joined VW in 2018 and oversaw ambitious procurement plans, including the construction of large factories to power Volkswagen's ambitious electrification shift as the carmaker encountered supply bottlenecks.

Earlier on Monday, sources told Reuters that Volkswagen's supervisory board was hosting an extraordinary meeting to discuss replacing Diess as CEO of the VW brand.

Diess is trying to get the company's powerful labour leaders, who control nine of the 19 seats on the supervisory board, to agree to painful costs cuts.

The savings are designed to help pay for a 34 billion euro (29.89 billion pounds) investment in electric and autonomous cars and 50 billion euros for EV battery procurement.

Diess also came under pressure after Volkswagen was forced to halt sales of its newest VW Golf model because of software glitches at a time when the company is preparing to mass produce VW's ID.3 electric car.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Edward Taylor, David Clarke and Philippa Fletcher)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.95% 1040 Delayed Quote.31.25%
MAN SE 0.99% 45.85 Delayed Quote.5.09%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 0.54% 55.46 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
TRATON SE 3.08% 19.5 Delayed Quote.-20.89%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.32% 148.5 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRATON SE
02:40pVolkswagen replaces Herbert Diess as CEO of the VW brand
RE
06/01TRATON : Truckmaker Scania signals lay-offs, has 5,000 more staff than needed
RE
05/27TRATON : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
05/12Truck maker Volvo ditches dividend payment amid COVID-19 crisis
RE
05/05TRATON : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/05TRATON : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05/05TRATON : Kepler Chevreux maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/05TRATON : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
05/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla...
05/04TRATON : NorldLB reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 659 M 23 336 M 23 336 M
Net income 2020 193 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2020 12 176 M 13 754 M 13 754 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,4x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 9 459 M 10 705 M 10 685 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart TRATON SE
Duration : Period :
Traton SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRATON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,61 €
Last Close Price 18,92 €
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Hermann Renschler Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Levin COO & Member-Management Board
Christian Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Athanasios Stimoniaris Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRATON SE-20.89%10 705
CATERPILLAR INC.-8.50%73 132
DEERE & COMPANY-3.77%52 160
VOLVO-2.49%33 944
PACCAR, INC.-1.45%26 949
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-17.65%22 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group