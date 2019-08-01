DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Traumhaus AG: Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG approves further capital increase - Splitting the stock - Authorization to acquire own shares



01.08.2019 / 10:44

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG approves further capital increase

- Splitting the stock

- Authorization to acquire own shares

Wiesbaden / Frankfurt, August 1, 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of Traumhaus AG followed the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to approve a capital increase from company funds. As a result, the company's share capital of EUR 1,088,646 will be increased to EUR 4,354,584. The capital increase will be carried out by issuing 3,265,938 new no-par-value shares. The increase in share capital from capital reserves will take place at a ratio of 1: 4. The resolution was passed by 100% of the existing share capital.

Further resolutions were the authorization of the company to acquire and use own shares up to a total of 10% of the share capital. The authorization is valid until July 30, 2024. The Executive and Supervisory Boards have been granted discharge and the election of the Auditors by the Annual General Meeting has been confirmed.

The Annual General Meeting of Traumhaus AG held yesterday in Frankfurt was the premiere for the company. The presence of the share capital was 94.31%. The company has been listed in the m: access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange since August last year.



About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial building in solid construction. The company covers the entire value chain: from purchase of land (from 3,500 square meters) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent supervision of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing." A key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps.



Contact Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Contact Public Relations

Torsten Biallas, b-communication

+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605

t.biallas@b-communication.de