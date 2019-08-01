Log in
Traumhaus AG: Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG approves further capital increase - Splitting the stock - Authorization to acquire own shares

08/01/2019 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Traumhaus AG: Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG approves further capital increase - Splitting the stock - Authorization to acquire own shares

01.08.2019 / 10:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG approves further capital increase

- Splitting the stock

- Authorization to acquire own shares

Wiesbaden / Frankfurt, August 1, 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of Traumhaus AG followed the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to approve a capital increase from company funds. As a result, the company's share capital of EUR 1,088,646 will be increased to EUR 4,354,584. The capital increase will be carried out by issuing 3,265,938 new no-par-value shares. The increase in share capital from capital reserves will take place at a ratio of 1: 4. The resolution was passed by 100% of the existing share capital.

Further resolutions were the authorization of the company to acquire and use own shares up to a total of 10% of the share capital. The authorization is valid until July 30, 2024. The Executive and Supervisory Boards have been granted discharge and the election of the Auditors by the Annual General Meeting has been confirmed.

The Annual General Meeting of Traumhaus AG held yesterday in Frankfurt was the premiere for the company. The presence of the share capital was 94.31%. The company has been listed in the m: access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange since August last year.
 

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial building in solid construction. The company covers the entire value chain: from purchase of land (from 3,500 square meters) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent supervision of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing." A key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps.
 

Contact Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Contact Public Relations
Torsten Biallas, b-communication
+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605
t.biallas@b-communication.de


01.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 850265

 
End of News DGAP News Service

850265  01.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=850265&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
EPS Revisions
