TRAUMHAUS AG    TRU   DE000A2NB7S2

TRAUMHAUS AG

(TRU)
News 
News

Traumhaus AG: CEO Sinner: Traumhaus AG is driving forward expansion in NRW - New company representation near Cologne and further construction projects

0
06/04/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Real Estate
Traumhaus AG: CEO Sinner: Traumhaus AG is driving forward expansion in NRW - New company representation near Cologne and further construction projects

04.06.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEO Sinner: Traumhaus AG is driving forward expansion in NRW

New company representation near Cologne and further construction projects

Wiesbaden / Cologne, 4 June 2019 - Traumhaus AG is on the road to success in NRW. After more than 100 new buildings in Cologne, Langenfeld, Heimersdorf and Erftstadt, another 79 units are currently being completed in Burscheid. And the company is continuing its expansion strategy in the most densely populated federal state. Already projected are three-digit units in Alsdorf, Viersen, Jülich, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne. In addition, the CEO of Traumhaus AG, Otfried Sinner, announced the founding of an NRW representative office. There, the development and realization of the projects are bundled and coordinated.

Sinner: "Traumhaus AG is a nationwide provider, but we live close to our customers and business partners. In the metropolitan area of ??Cologne-Dusseldorf-Aachen and the Ruhr area, we have developed a strong position. This will further consolidate our new company location near Cologne."

Traumhaus AG has a lot of experience in serial construction, emphasized Sinner. Amid the stormy debate over affordable housing, this strictly standardized concept creates affordable housing for young families. "Traumhaus AG also creates complete settlements. This makes attractive urban outskirts and low-priced land attractive." This model met with a great response, especially in populous communities with urgent housing needs.

Nationwide, 27 own areas have already been planned. There will be 1,158 terraced houses and semi-detached houses as well as 18 multi-family houses with a total of 244 residential units. This means that 20 percent more units are in the concrete planning stage than at the same time last year. In addition, 360 units are currently under construction, an increase of 40 percent over the same period last year.

Otfried Sinner: "The numbers show: As one of the pioneers of serial construction, we have the best growth opportunities. We use them purposefully - as now in the centers of NRW." In addition to the new location near Cologne and the headquarters in Wiesbaden, Traumhaus AG already has another office in Gründau in Hesse. The focus of the stock corporation listed in Munich, Frankfurt and on XETRA is the Rhine-Main area, the Rhineland and the German-Dutch border region.

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. The company covers the entire value chain: from buying land (from 3,500 square meters) and project development to construction and marketing to the subsequent support of real estate. The leitmotif reads: " We have the solution for affordable housing!" A key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps.
 

Contact Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Contact Public Relations
Torsten Biallas, b-communication
+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605
t.biallas@b-communication.de


04.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 818739

 
End of News DGAP News Service

818739  04.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818739&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
