Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus completes financing package

Traumhaus completes financing package

- Long-term favorable conditions secured

- Greater flexibility for the purchase of land

Wiesbaden August 23, 2019 - To further support its expansion course, Traumhaus AG has concluded a financing package totaling seven million euros with the Austrian Anadi Bank AG, Vienna, whereby the parties are planning to increase the financing volume after one year of maturity. The contract documentation includes a promissory note loan with a term of more than five years. On the other hand, operating lanes are provided by the bank. In addition, Traumhaus AG expects a further increase in the equity ratio. The CEO of Traumhaus AG, Otfried Sinner, emphasizes: "Through this step, the company was able to secure long-term favorable conditions for further growth financing of the company." The company plans to acquire land in the total volume of around EUR 30 million in the current financial year.

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial building in solid construction. The company covers the entire value chain: from purchase of land (from 3,500 square meters) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent supervision of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing." A key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps.

