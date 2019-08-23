Log in
TRAUMHAUS AG

(TRU)
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus completes financing package

08/23/2019

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus completes financing package

23.08.2019 / 10:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Traumhaus completes financing package

- Long-term favorable conditions secured

- Greater flexibility for the purchase of land

Wiesbaden August 23, 2019 - To further support its expansion course, Traumhaus AG has concluded a financing package totaling seven million euros with the Austrian Anadi Bank AG, Vienna, whereby the parties are planning to increase the financing volume after one year of maturity. The contract documentation includes a promissory note loan with a term of more than five years. On the other hand, operating lanes are provided by the bank. In addition, Traumhaus AG expects a further increase in the equity ratio. The CEO of Traumhaus AG, Otfried Sinner, emphasizes: "Through this step, the company was able to secure long-term favorable conditions for further growth financing of the company." The company plans to acquire land in the total volume of around EUR 30 million in the current financial year.

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial building in solid construction. The company covers the entire value chain: from purchase of land (from 3,500 square meters) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent supervision of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing." A key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps.

Contact Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Contact Public Relations
Torsten Biallas, b-communication
+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605
t.biallas@b-communication.de


23.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 862347

 
End of News DGAP News Service

862347  23.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
