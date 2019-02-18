Traumhaus : continues to grow

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Real Estate

Traumhaus AG continues to grow



18.02.2019 / 11:23

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Traumhaus AG continues to grow

- Currently there are 358 units in parallel in the construction phase nationwide

- CEO Sinner: "Our concept now shows its full potential"

Wiesbaden, February 18, 2019. Traumhaus AG continues its growth course. At present, 27 own areas are projected nationwide on which 1,158 terraced houses and semi-detached houses and 18 multi-family houses with a total of 244 apartments are to be built. This means that 20 percent more units are in the concrete planning stage than at the same time last year.

Recently, the building permit for 16 terraced houses in Hanau was granted. The construction will start soon. Thanks to the serial and highly standardized concept of Traumhaus AG, the average purchase price per square meter of living space in this project was family-friendly EUR 2,234 including the share of land. Accordingly, all houses in this project were reserved early.

358 units are already in the construction stage. Traumhaus AG builds these parallel on 12 plots. This corresponds to an increase of 40 percent in the same period of the previous year.

The CEO of Traumhaus AG, Otfried Sinner, states: "Our concept now shows its full potential. For 25 years, we have consistently standardized and perfected all business processes: from the purchase of real estate via project development with a centralized energy supply to the construction and subsequent supervision of the settlement." This holistic approach makes Traumhaus AG a qualified partner for end customers and municipalities alike. Sinner: "This is an excellent basis for resolutely pursuing our growth course."

About the company

Traumhaus AG has been designing, planning and constructing standardized terraced and semi-detached houses for 25 years, as well as standardized apartment buildings since 2016. The focus is on serial construction in solid construction (masonry construction). It acquires and plans land in Germany from a size of 3,000 sqm for at least 15 terraced houses. These are usually linked to a central, sustainable energy supply. The Traumhaus Group covers the entire value chain in its activities. These include the purchase of real estate, the development of projects and the construction of buildings as well as the development of the building up to the sale and handover of the keys, together with the subsequent care of the real estate.

Contact Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Contact Public Relations

Torsten Biallas, b-communication

+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605

t.biallas@b-communication.de