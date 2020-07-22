DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate

Traumhaus AG: Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG resolves dividend payment, major shareholders waive dividend payment, creation of new authorized capital



22.07.2020 / 15:33

Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG resolves dividend payment

Major shareholders waive dividend payment

Creation of new authorized capital

Frankfurt, Wiesbaden, 22 July 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Traumhaus AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2), followed the proposals of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in all items on the agenda. The company will pay a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-entitled share in its second year on the stock exchange. The main shareholders had already announced their dividend waiver at an early stage. In addition, the previous authorised capital was cancelled and the creation of new authorised capital in the amount of EUR 2,305,556.00 was resolved.

The actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved for the fiscal year. The previous members of the Supervisory Board were appointed for a further five years. The auditor was re-elected for a further year. The presence of the share capital at the general meeting of Traumhaus AG was 84.35%.

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in Wiesbaden in 1993, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m:access as well as in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

