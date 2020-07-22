Log in
Traumhaus AG: Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG resolves dividend payment, major shareholders waive dividend payment, creation of new authorized capital

07/22/2020 | 09:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
Traumhaus AG: Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG resolves dividend payment, major shareholders waive dividend payment, creation of new authorized capital

22.07.2020 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting: Traumhaus AG resolves dividend payment

Major shareholders waive dividend payment

Creation of new authorized capital

Frankfurt, Wiesbaden, 22 July 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Traumhaus AG (ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2), followed the proposals of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board in all items on the agenda. The company will pay a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-entitled share in its second year on the stock exchange. The main shareholders had already announced their dividend waiver at an early stage. In addition, the previous authorised capital was cancelled and the creation of new authorised capital in the amount of EUR 2,305,556.00 was resolved.

The actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board were approved for the fiscal year. The previous members of the Supervisory Board were appointed for a further five years. The auditor was re-elected for a further year. The presence of the share capital at the general meeting of Traumhaus AG was 84.35%.

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in Wiesbaden in 1993, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m:access as well as in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Contact Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Contact Public Relations
Torsten Biallas, b-communication
+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605
t.biallas@b-communication.de

 


22.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1099305

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1099305  22.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
