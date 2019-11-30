Log in
Traumhaus AG: Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 - Traumhaus AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital

11/30/2019 | 11:35am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Traumhaus AG: Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 - Traumhaus AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital

30-Nov-2019 / 17:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Traumhaus AG resolves capital increase from authorized capital

Wiesbaden, November 30, 2019 - The Executive Board of Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital by issuing up to 237,398 new no-par value bearer shares from currently EUR 4,428,540.00 to up to EUR 4,665,938.00, granting shareholders subscription rights, on the basis of the authorized capital as per the Articles of Association.

The new shares with dividend rights from 1 January 2019 will be offered for subscription to existing shareholders indirectly by Small & Mid Cap Investmentbank AG, Munich, at a price of EUR 16.50 as part of a subscription offer. Shares not subscribed for will subsequently be offered for subscription to institutional investors within the framework of a private placement at a price of EUR 16.50 per new share.

In total, the company will receive gross issue proceeds of up to EUR 3,917,067.00 from the capital increase.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used to further expand the company, in particular to purchase building land, and to further strengthen the company's equity base.

About the company

Traumhaus AG, founded in Wiesbaden in 1993, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m:access as well as in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Contact Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Contact Public Relations
Torsten Biallas, b-communication
+49 89 4524 6970 / +49 172 4229605
t.biallas@b-communication.de

30-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 925347

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

925347  30-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=925347&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
