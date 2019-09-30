Log in
TRAVEL24 COM AG

(TVD6)
Travel24.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/30/2019 | 09:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Travel24.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Travel24.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.09.2019 / 15:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travel24.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: http://travel24group.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsberichte


30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Travel24.com AG
Salomonstraße 25a
04103 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.travel24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

882717  30.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=882717&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Armin Schauer Chairman-Management Board
Markus Hennig Chairman-Supervisory Board
Konrad Bösl Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Klemmer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVEL24 COM AG1.04%4
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC12.88%82 654
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED54.50%25 497
EXPEDIA GROUP INC17.33%22 505
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL7.24%17 075
TRIPADVISOR-28.75%5 353
