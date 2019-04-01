TravelCenters of America LLC : TA Restaurant Group Welcomes Black Bear Diner to Petro Stopping Center in Beaumont, Texas

The TA Restaurant Group (TARG), a division of TravelCenters of America LLC, has announced the opening of another Black Bear Diner, located in the Petro Stopping Center at I-10 , Exit 848 in Beaumont, Texas. Black Bear Diner was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 and 2018 as one of the fastest growing private restaurant chains in the United States.

The award-winning, full-service dining concept offers home-style meals that reflect the brand's small-town roots, including comfort food classics like chicken fried steak, corned beef hash and slow-cooked pot roast. The diner also features a wide selection of dessert favorites such as apple cobbler and chocolate cream pie. All Black Bear Diner restaurants display a fun, log-cabin, bear-themed atmosphere, and are designed to remind guests that quality and service are key ingredients to every meal. The restaurant has seating for 126 guests and is open daily from 6:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.

“We are excited to be adding another Black Bear Diner to our collection of brand offerings. From the unique and fun décor featuring carvings and murals of bears, to the hearty delicious menu items, we believe Black Bear Diners offer our customers something different on the road. And, anytime we can bring a new full-service restaurant to one of our locations we do, so we can offer traveling motorists and the local community the opportunity to sit down, relax and enjoy their meal," said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President of TravelCenters of America’s and leader of the TA Restaurant Group.

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. For more information on TA and Petro, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group operates nearly 650 quick-service and full-service restaurants including 10 proprietary restaurant brands. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service back to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality. The franchise now operates 128 locations in 13 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance. The company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner as one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information, please visit www.blackbeardiner.com.

