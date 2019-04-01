TravelCenters of America LLC : TA Restaurant Group Welcomes Black Bear Diner to Petro Stopping Center in Beaumont, Texas

The TA Restaurant Group (TARG), a division of TravelCenters of America
LLC, has announced the opening of another Black Bear Diner, located in
the Petro Stopping Center at I-10 , Exit 848 in Beaumont, Texas. Black
Bear Diner was recognized in Nation’s Restaurant News 2017
and 2018 as one of the fastest growing private restaurant chains in the
United States.
The award-winning, full-service dining concept offers home-style meals
that reflect the brand's small-town roots, including comfort food
classics like chicken fried steak, corned beef hash and slow-cooked pot
roast. The diner also features a wide selection of dessert favorites
such as apple cobbler and chocolate cream pie. All Black Bear Diner
restaurants display a fun, log-cabin, bear-themed atmosphere, and are
designed to remind guests that quality and service are key ingredients
to every meal. The restaurant has seating for 126 guests and is open
daily from 6:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M.
“We are excited to be adding another Black Bear Diner to our collection
of brand offerings. From the unique and fun décor featuring carvings and
murals of bears, to the hearty delicious menu items, we believe Black
Bear Diners offer our customers something different on the road. And,
anytime we can bring a new full-service restaurant to one of our
locations we do, so we can offer traveling motorists and the local
community the opportunity to sit down, relax and enjoy their meal,"
said John Ponczoch, Senior Vice President of TravelCenters of America’s
and leader of the TA Restaurant Group.
About TravelCenters of America LLC
TravelCenters
of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio,
conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA®,
Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands.
For more information on TA and Petro, please visit www.ta-petro.com.
About TA Restaurant Group
The
TA Restaurant Group operates nearly 650 quick-service and full-service
restaurants including 10 proprietary restaurant brands. The TA
Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC. For more
information about TA and the TA Restaurant Group, please visit www.ta-petro.com.
About Black Bear Diner
Founded
in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style
comfort food classics and personal service back to the dining
experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for
breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in
hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine
hospitality. The franchise now operates 128 locations in 13 states and
growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its
significant growth and outstanding performance. The company has been
recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing
Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise
Times has called Black Bear Diner as one of the “smartest-growing
brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information,
please visit www.blackbeardiner.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005591/en/