TravelCenters of America LLC : TA Truck Service Technicians Win Top Spots in Trailer Maintenance at TMC SuperTech

TravelCenters of America LLC (“TravelCenters”) (Nasdaq: TA) announced that members of its team of 13 ASE Master Technicians and two TA Truck Service student technicians won first and second place overall in the trailer competition category, along with winning a combined 19 tractor and trailer stations at the annual TMC SuperTech and TMC FutureTech competition held in Orlando, Florida. TA Truck Service won the second most stations of all organizations represented at the event.

TMC SuperTech is an elite competition bringing the best truck service and repair technicians from U.S. original equipment manufacturers, trucking companies and repair facilities together to compete nationally. The two-day competition consists of written tests and hands-on work stations.

These wins complement the many titles that TA Truck Service technicians have claimed since first competing in 2005, at the competition’s inception. In addition to excelling at TMC SuperTech, TA Truck Service technicians also compete at the state level throughout the year. This year, 65 technicians from 40 TA Truck Service facilities competed in 14 state competitions, winning 44 stations.

The TA Truck Service record of achievement at TMC SuperTech and state competitions demonstrates commitment to hire the most dedicated people and provide them with comprehensive training in order to provide the highest quality truck service maintenance and repair centers on the highway. On average, 1,600 technicians, managers and repair shop staff receive training at one of two TA Truck Service training facilities located in Lodi, Ohio and Eloy, Arizona each year.

Winners for the TMC SuperTech, including five TA Truck Service professionals and two student technicians were announced on Sept. 18 at the conclusion of the competition.

Tharon Lindekugel (Student), TA Sparks, Nevada

RP Manual station champion, FutureTech

Trailer Lighting station champion, FutureTech

Grayson Wilkes (Student), TA Nashville, Tennessee

RP Manual station champion, FutureTech

Trailer Lighting station champion, FutureTech

Joseph Anderson, TA Commerce, Georgia

Trailer Lighting station champion , Heavy Duty Truck Track

Michael Gavrielides, TA Madison, Georgia

Electric Meters station champion, Heavy Duty Truck Track

Tire and Wheel station champion, Heavy Duty Truck Track

Robert Anderson, TA Mobile, Alabama

7 Way Pin/Receptacle station champion, Trailer Track

Hydraulics station champion, Trailer Track

Trailer Lighting station champion, Trailer Track

Scott Davidson, TA Madison, Wisconsin

Trailer SuperTech second overall

Trailer Tech Written Test station champion, Trailer Track

Trailer ABS station champion, Trailer Track

Torque station champion, Trailer Track

Michael Kerfoot (JR), Petro San Antonio, Texas

Trailer SuperTech first overall

Central Tire Inflation station champion, Trailer Track

Electric Corrosion station champion, Trailer Track

Electrical Circuits station champion, Trailer Track

Roll Up Doors station champion, Trailer Track

Trailer Wheel End station champion, Trailer Track

Liftgates station champion, Trailer Track

Precision Measuring station champion, Trailer Track

"I am proud of our technicians’ accomplishments this year at TMC SuperTech," said Skip McGary, EVP of Commercial Operations for TravelCenters of America. "Their success at this competition, and at the preceding state competitions is a testament to the hard work and dedication that they demonstrate each day in our repair shops, helping professional drivers get back on the road, quickly and safely."

About TravelCenters of America LLC

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center brands. For more information on TA and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About TA Truck Service®

The TA Truck Service network includes 244 truck service facilities with 1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians with certifications in ASE and TIA, a fleet of more than 2,600 RoadSquad® and third party provider service trucks and over 177 OnSITE™ mobile maintenance vehicles. TA Truck Service is an authorized Freightliner Trucks and Western Star Trucks warranty provider. TA Truck Service is a division of TravelCenters of America LLC.

