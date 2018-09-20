TravelCenters of America LLC : TA Truck Service Technicians Win Top Spots in Trailer Maintenance at TMC SuperTech

TravelCenters of America LLC (“TravelCenters”) (Nasdaq: TA) announced
that members of its team of 13 ASE Master Technicians and two TA Truck
Service student technicians won first and second place overall in the
trailer competition category, along with winning a combined 19 tractor
and trailer stations at the annual TMC SuperTech and TMC FutureTech
competition held in Orlando, Florida. TA Truck Service won the second
most stations of all organizations represented at the event.
TMC SuperTech is an elite competition bringing the best truck service
and repair technicians from U.S. original equipment manufacturers,
trucking companies and repair facilities together to compete nationally.
The two-day competition consists of written tests and hands-on work
stations.
These wins complement the many titles that TA Truck Service technicians
have claimed since first competing in 2005, at the competition’s
inception. In addition to excelling at TMC SuperTech, TA Truck Service
technicians also compete at the state level throughout the year. This
year, 65 technicians from 40 TA Truck Service facilities competed in 14
state competitions, winning 44 stations.
The TA Truck Service record of achievement at TMC SuperTech and state
competitions demonstrates commitment to hire the most dedicated people
and provide them with comprehensive training in order to provide the
highest quality truck service maintenance and repair centers on the
highway. On average, 1,600 technicians, managers and repair shop staff
receive training at one of two TA Truck Service training facilities
located in Lodi, Ohio and Eloy, Arizona each year.
Winners for the TMC SuperTech, including five TA Truck Service
professionals and two student technicians were announced on Sept. 18 at
the conclusion of the competition.
Tharon Lindekugel (Student), TA Sparks, Nevada
-
RP Manual station champion, FutureTech
-
Trailer Lighting station champion, FutureTech
Grayson Wilkes (Student), TA Nashville, Tennessee
-
RP Manual station champion, FutureTech
-
Trailer Lighting station champion, FutureTech
Joseph Anderson, TA Commerce, Georgia
-
Trailer Lighting station champion , Heavy Duty Truck Track
Michael Gavrielides, TA Madison, Georgia
-
Electric Meters station champion, Heavy Duty Truck Track
-
Tire and Wheel station champion, Heavy Duty Truck Track
Robert Anderson, TA Mobile, Alabama
-
7 Way Pin/Receptacle station champion, Trailer Track
-
Hydraulics station champion, Trailer Track
-
Trailer Lighting station champion, Trailer Track
Scott Davidson, TA Madison, Wisconsin
-
Trailer SuperTech second overall
-
Trailer Tech Written Test station champion, Trailer Track
-
Trailer ABS station champion, Trailer Track
-
Torque station champion, Trailer Track
Michael Kerfoot (JR), Petro San Antonio, Texas
-
Trailer SuperTech first overall
-
Central Tire Inflation station champion, Trailer Track
-
Electric Corrosion station champion, Trailer Track
-
Electrical Circuits station champion, Trailer Track
-
Roll Up Doors station champion, Trailer Track
-
Trailer Wheel End station champion, Trailer Track
-
Liftgates station champion, Trailer Track
-
Precision Measuring station champion, Trailer Track
"I am proud of our technicians’ accomplishments this year at TMC
SuperTech," said Skip McGary, EVP of Commercial Operations for
TravelCenters of America. "Their success at this competition, and at the
preceding state competitions is a testament to the hard work and
dedication that they demonstrate each day in our repair shops, helping
professional drivers get back on the road, quickly and safely."
About TravelCenters of America LLC
TravelCenters
of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio,
conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA®
and Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center
brands. For more information on TA and Petro Stopping Centers, please
visit www.ta-petro.com.
About TA Truck Service®
The
TA Truck Service network includes 244 truck service facilities with
1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians with certifications in ASE
and TIA, a fleet of more than 2,600 RoadSquad® and third
party provider service trucks and over 177 OnSITE™ mobile maintenance
vehicles. TA Truck Service is an authorized Freightliner Trucks and
Western Star Trucks warranty provider. TA Truck Service is a division of
TravelCenters of America LLC.
