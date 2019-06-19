Log in
TravelCenters of America LLC : We Updated the TruckSmart Mobile App with UltraONE Members in Mind

06/19/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

We've made updates to our TruckSmart mobile app to make it work better, harder and smarter for UltraONE members. Now with features like reserving and paying for showers and parking right from the app, and the ability to search for a TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express location by amenity, including fuel type and truck service needs, TruckSmart makes life easier on the road.

We've updated the TruckSmart app with drivers, and a better user experience, in mind. The new intuitive design will help drivers easily find what they're looking for, and allow them to move effortlessly through the app, quickly getting to the features they want. The simple, secure sign-in and the ability to safely and securely link a credit card to conveniently pay from the app gives them the ability to confidently use TruckSmart knowing their information is protected.

More than anything, TruckSmart helps them get what they want when they want it. Search for a TA, Petro, or TA Express location by highway they're driving or amenity they need. Craving a Skillet Steak Burger from our Iron Skillet restaurant? Use the app to search for a location with an Iron Skillet or any of our full-serve or quick-serve dining options. Need specialized fuel, a specific TA Truck Service location, a designated pet area or a place to work out? UltraONE members can search TruckSmart by the service they want and the app provides the TA, Petro or TA Express location that will work for them.

The app now also gives UltraONE members information right at their fingertips. The TruckSmart app gives UltraONE members a place to make account updates, and the app delivers real-time, member-specific information. Not only can members track their points and UltraCredits in the app, they can also see their current month Gear level, as well as their gallon balance towards next Gear. Members have an up-to-date tracker of gallons they need to fuel to reach the next Gear (and earn more points!). In addition, UltraONE members can get in queue at TA Truck Service locations all from within the TruckSmart app.

The app also now ensures they can arrive at a TA, Petro or TA Express location with confidence knowing their time is well spent getting the service they need. TruckSmart provides real-time location updates, including weather and construction updates, which might impact service at a specific location. And now with TruckSmart, help is there when they need it. UltraONE members can contact RoadSquad Connect emergency breakdown service from right from the app.

We heard the feedback and updated the app with professional drivers in mind.

Don't have the app? Download it now and make it work for you! (Apple) (Android).

Disclaimer

TravelCenters of America LLC published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:38:02 UTC
