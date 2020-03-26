Log in
TravelCenters of America : Creates Plan to Show Gratitude for Employees Working During COVID-19 Pandemic

03/26/2020 | 10:32am EDT

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, is implementing a plan to help its more than 21,000 employees who continue to work and serve customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are fortunate to have such passionate employees who are committed to the millions of professional drivers hauling crucial supplies around the nation right now,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “We are so grateful for the sacrifice and dedication of our valued team working hard so that we can remain open for the drivers who are relying on us.”

TA has implemented the following to show its appreciation for its employees working in the field at TA, Petro Stopping Center, TA Express and Quaker Steak & Lube locations:

  • Guaranteed first quarter bonuses for all field managers, regardless of performance
  • A cash bonus for all field employees to be paid over the next six weeks
  • Free meals for all site employees working shifts of six hours or more
  • 80 hours of paid sick time for field employees with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19

TA has taken other steps to ensure employees and their families are supported during this time, including ensuring an Employee Assistance Program is readily available for all employees, and providing a telemedicine resource and dedicated health care coordinators to eligible employees in the Company’s health care plan.

All TA, Petro Stopping Center and TA Express locations remain open and ready to serve drivers at this time. Quaker Steak & Lube locations are open for carry-out and drive thru. For more information and the latest updates regarding TA’s services and offerings during this COVID-19 situation, please visit www.ta-petro.com/newsroom/covid-19-response.

About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit Tina Arundel


© Business Wire 2020
