TravelCenters of America : First TA-branded Franchise Opens in Florida

Franchise agreement brings TA to Lake City

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, today announced the opening of a new TA travel center in Lake City, Florida. Formerly the Shuttle 75 truck stop, the site is the first TA-branded franchise in Florida, and is located on I-75, Exit 414, at 14197 South US HWY 441.

Amenities at TA Lake City include:

100 truck parking spaces

40 auto parking spaces

9 diesel fueling positions with RFID and DEF at all lanes

Sunoco-branded gasoline

Travel store

13 Showers

Eden Garden Restaurant, Brick Oven Pizza, on-site deli with freshly prepared food options

Laundry room

Transflo scanning

TA Lake City grows the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 269.

“The site in Lake City is in a prime location for drivers and we’re happy to offer them our services and amenities,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “We’re eager to continue partnering with truck stop owners who are excited to grow their already successful businesses.”

TA recently announced plans to rapidly expand its travel center network through franchising. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit www.ta-petro.com/franchising.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

