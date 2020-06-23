TravelCenters of America : to Open First TA Express in California

Franchise agreement signed to open travel center in Bakersfield

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq:TA), nationwide operator of the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center network, has signed a franchise agreement with CSG Petroleum, Inc. to open a TA Express in Bakersfield, California. The 12 acre site is currently the 24/7 Travel Plaza located on Highway 58, Exit 117, at 209 Weedpatch Hwy. It will be the first introduction of the TA Express brand in California and will convert by the end of 2020.

“We’re happy to have a new location for professional drivers in California and to work with our new franchisees,” said Dave Raco, Vice President of Franchise Operations. “The team already provides great service to their customers and we’re happy to have them join our network.”

“We’ve proud of the business we have built and joining TravelCenters of America means we can continue our growth and provide even more options to our customers,” said franchisee Paul Gill.

TA recently announced the acceleration of its network expansion strategy by actively pursuing franchising opportunities for business growth.

Those interested in franchise opportunities can learn more by visiting ta-petro.com/franchising.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq:TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005817/en/