Travelcenters of America : TA Truck Service Technicians Continue Winning Tradition at TMC SuperTech Competition

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TravelCenters) (Nasdaq: TA) is pleased to announce its team of ASE Master Technicians competing at the TMC SuperTech Competition won seven stations, came in third overall in the Trailer category and fourth overall in the Heavy Duty Tractor category. The event was held Sept. 16-17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005445/en/

TA Truck Service technicians (Photo: Business Wire)

TMC SuperTech is an elite competition bringing together the best truck service and repair technicians from across the U.S. The two-day competition consists of written tests and hands-on skill stations. This year, the entire TA Truck Service team was part of the 87 out of the 132 competitors to advance from the preliminary written test to the hands-on skill station portion of the event. These skill stations present technical challenges, unique to different components of a heavy duty vehicle. Competitors must solve the challenges within a time limit. They earn points for their progress, which determines skills station winners and overall top scorers.

The TMC SuperTech winners were announced on Sept. 17 at the conclusion of the competition. Congratulations to the following TA Truck Service winners:

Michael Gavrielides, TA Madison, Georgia

Brakes station champion, Heavy Duty Truck Track

Liftgate station champion, Heavy Duty Truck Track

Fourth overall, Heavy Duty Truck Track

Scott Davidson, TA Madison, Wisconsin

Wheel End station champion, Trailer Track

Liftgate station champion, Trailer Track

Third overall, Trailer Track

Michael Kerfoot (JR), Petro San Antonio, Texas

Written Test station champion, Trailer Track

Precision Measuring station champion, Trailer Track

Electric Corrosion station champion, Trailer Track

As TMC SuperTech celebrates 15 years of competition, TA Truck Service celebrates 15 years of participation in the event. In addition to a long standing tradition of excellence at TMC SuperTech, TA Truck Service technicians also compete at the state level throughout the year. This year, more than 50 technicians from over 30 TA Truck Service facilities competed in 11 state competitions, with seven technicians winning first overall in their state and seven finishing second or third in their state. Altogether, TA Truck Service competitors won 36 skills stations at state competitions this year.

"This was an outstanding year for our technicians competing at the state level and TMC SuperTech. I am proud of all of their accomplishments," said Skip McGary, executive vice president of TravelCenters of America. "The consistent participation and success of TA Truck Service technicians at these events is a testament to the hard work and dedication that they demonstrate each day in our repair shops, helping professional drivers get back on the road, quickly and safely.”

TA Truck Service is committed to hiring dedicated technicians and providing them with comprehensive training to provide the highest quality truck maintenance and repair on the highway. On average, 1,600 technicians, managers and repair shop staff receive training at one of two TA Truck Service training facilities located in Lodi, Ohio and Eloy, Arizona each year.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center brands. For more information on TA, TA Express and Petro, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About TA Truck Service®

The TA Truck Service network includes 244 truck service facilities with 1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians with certifications in ASE and TIA, a fleet of more than 2,600 RoadSquad® and third-party provider service trucks and over 177 OnSITE™ mobile maintenance vehicles. TA Truck Service is an authorized Freightliner Trucks and Western Star Trucks warranty provider. TA Truck Service is a division of TravelCenters of America Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005445/en/