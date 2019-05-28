Travelport Worldwide : Corteva Set to Join S&P 500; Fluor to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Realogy and Bloomin' Brands to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) will be added to the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 3. Corteva will replace Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR), which will be removed from the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 4. Also effective prior to the open of trading on June 4, Fluor will replace Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Realogy will replace Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 and 100 constituent DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) is spinning off Corteva in a transaction expected to be completed on June 3. Post spin-off, DowDuPont will remain in the S&P 500 & 100 indices. It will change its name to DuPont de Nemours Inc. and its ticker symbol to DD. Fluor has a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Realogy has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space. Pioneer Energy Services is ranked near the bottom of the S&P SmallCap 600 and is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASD: BLMN) will replace Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE: TVPT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 3. Siris Capital Group LLC is acquiring Travelport Worldwide in a transaction expected to be completed on or about May 30 pending final approvals.
Corteva provides agriculture products. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Agricultural Products Sub-Industry Index.
Fluor provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services. Headquartered in Irving, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Construction & Engineering Sub-Industry index.
Realogy Holdings provides real estate and relocation services. Headquartered in Madison, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Real Estate Services Sub-Industry index.
Bloomin' Brands owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Restaurants Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – June 3, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Bloomin' Brands
Consumer Discretionary
Restaurants
DELETED
Travelport
Worldwide
Information Technology
Data Processing &
Outsourced Services
S&P 500 INDEX – June 3, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Corteva
Materials
Agricultural Products
S&P 500 INDEX – June 4, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
DELETED
Fluor
Industrials
Construction &
Engineering
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – June 4, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Fluor
Industrials
Construction &
Engineering
DELETED
Realogy
Real Estate
Real Estate Services
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – June 4, 2019
COMPANY
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
ADDED
Realogy
Real Estate
Real Estate Services
DELETED
Pioneer Energy
Services
Energy
Oil & Gas Drilling
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
