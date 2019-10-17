Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  TravelSky Technology Limited    0696   CNE1000004J3

TRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0696)
TravelSky Technology : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

10/17/2019 | 12:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00696)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

The terms of the sixth session of the board of directors (the "Board") and the supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of TravelSky Technology Limited (the "Company") will expire on 17 October 2019. The Company has commenced the election process of the new session of the Board and the Supervisory Committee. Given that the nomination of candidates for the directors of the new session of the Board and supervisors of the new session of the Supervisory Committee has not been completed, the election of the Board and the Supervisory Committee will be postponed accordingly. After the relevant matters are confirmed, the Company will expedite the election of the Board and the Supervisory Committee in a timely manner, and perform the corresponding information disclosure obligations under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Before the completion of the election process of the Board and the Supervisory Committee, all members of the sixth session of the Board, the Supervisory Committee and the senior management of the Company will continue to perform the obligations and duties of directors, supervisors and senior management diligently according to the laws, administrative regulations and the articles of association of the Company. The normal operation of the Company will not be affected by the postponement of election of the Board and the Supervisory Committee.

By the order of the Board

TravelSky Technology Limited

Cui Zhixiong

Chairman

Beijing, PRC

17 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Cui Zhixiong (Chairman) and Mr. Xiao Yinhong;

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Han Wensheng, Mr. Zhao Xiaohang and Mr. Xi Sheng;

Independent non-executive

Mr. Cao Shiqing, Dr. Ngai Wai Fung and Mr. Liu Xiangqun.

Directors:

Disclaimer

TravelSky Technology Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:18:04 UTC
