Travelzoo : Only U.S. Listed Company with an 80% Female Board Shows a 54% Increase in Average Share Price

NEW YORK, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Women's Day, Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global publisher of exclusive offers and experiences for members, would like to remind the public that Travelzoo still remains the only U.S. listed company with an 80% female board of directors. One thing that has changed is Travelzoo's share price. Under the stewardship of its almost all-female board, the share price has increased by 54%, as measured by the average closing share price over the 30 days preceding the appointment of its 80% female board, versus the average closing share price over the last 30 days.

The lack of board gender diversity remains a persistent and global problem. Only 5 of more than 4,000 U.S. listed companies have 60% or more female board members. In Hong Kong, several reports state that only 11% of Hang Seng-listed companies have women on their boards. In the UK, only 27% of FTSE 100 directors are women.

Underscoring the cultural diversity of the company's board, female Travelzoo board members hail from San Francisco (Beatrice Tarka), New York (Rachel Barnett), London (Mary Reilly) and Shanghai (Carrie Liu).

In November 2017, Travelzoo won gold in the Stevie® Awards, winning the 'Event of the Year' category for its groundbreaking panel discussion featuring Tina Brown C.B.E., founder and CEO of the Women in the World Media and creator of the Women in the World Summit, and highlighting its new 80% female board.

Tina Brown commented: "In order for women to take their rightful place in the C-suite, they need a seat at the table—the boardroom table to be exact. I salute Travelzoo for not only recognizing the invaluable contributions women can make by appointing them to its board, but doing so with such whole-hearted, ground-breaking enthusiasm."

Ralph Bartel, Travelzoo's Chairman of the Board, sees the positive influence of more women in leadership positions: "I have been fortunate working with an 80% female board over the last 22 months, as our meetings were always characterized by high efficiency, creativity and smooth communication."

