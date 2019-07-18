Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Travelzoo    TZOO

TRAVELZOO

(TZOO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Travelzoo Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 AM ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT:Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on July 24, 2019.
  
WHEN:Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET
  
HOW:A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q2 2019 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
  
CONTACT:Lijun Qi
Investor Relations
Travelzoo
+1 212 484 4998

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRAVELZOO
01:19pTRAVELZOO Q2 2019 EARNINGS CONFERENC : 00 am et
GL
06/28TRAVELZOO : Celebrates Pride Month by Campaigning for Equal Rights for All Trave..
PR
06/27TRAVELZOO : Partners with Lean In Canada to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in t..
PR
05/31TRAVELZOO : Study Confirms Holiday Travel Boosts Mental Health
PU
05/15TRAVELZOO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10TRAVELZOO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/07TRAVELZOO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07TRAVELZOO : Announces Share Repurchase Program
AQ
04/25TRAVELZOO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
04/25TRAVELZOO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 115 M
EBIT 2019 10,7 M
Net income 2019 6,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 29,4x
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 174 M
Chart TRAVELZOO
Duration : Period :
Travelzoo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVELZOO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 14,70  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Holger Bartel Global Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Bartel Chairman & Chief Talent Officer
Wayne Lee Chief Financial Officer
Michael Peterson Chief Technology Officer
Mary Margaret Reilly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVELZOO47.81%174
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC8.44%80 857
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP40.71%24 062
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL36.22%20 812
EXPEDIA GROUP INC19.96%20 103
TRIPADVISOR-15.44%6 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About