Travelzoo Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 AM ET

10/09/2019 | 02:08pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT: Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on October 23, 2019.
   
WHEN: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET
   
HOW: A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q3 2019 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
   
CONTACT: Lijun Qi
Investor Relations
Travelzoo
+1 212 484 4998

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 114 M
EBIT 2019 11,0 M
Net income 2019 6,20 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 121 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Holger Bartel Global Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Bartel Chairman & Chief Talent Officer
Michael Peterson Chief Technology Officer
Mary Margaret Reilly Independent Director
Béatrice Tarka Independent Director
