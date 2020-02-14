Log in
Travelzoo Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Friday, February 21 at 11:00 AM ET

02/14/2020 | 01:45pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT:Travelzoo, a global Internet media company, will host a conference call to discuss the
 Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Travelzoo
 will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on February 21,
 2020.
  
WHEN:Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET
  
HOW:A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q4 2019 earnings conference call can be accessed at
 http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24
 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
  
CONTACT:Lijun Qi
 Investor Relations
 Travelzoo
 +1 212 484 4998

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With 22 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
