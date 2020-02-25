Log in
Travelzoo : Wins Two Silvers at the 2020 Canadian Online Publishing Awards

02/25/2020 | 09:11am EST

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been awarded two silvers at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPAs), the country's premier digital publishing awards program. Travelzoo was recognized in the categories of "Best Branded Content/Online Campaign" for its 2019 collaboration with Roots, one of Canada's most loved consumer brands. In addition, Travelzoo was awarded silver in the category of "Best Web Site Design".

Travelzoo logo

The COPAs were established in 2009 and are held in high regard within the media sector due to their industry-neutral approach. The judging panel consists of the best minds in advertising, art direction, broadcast, digital, magazines, newspapers and web design. Half of the judges are sourced from outside the publishing industry, and a 30% turnover is enforced each year to ensure fresh thinking. As the media landscape rapidly evolves under the influence of digitalization, the COPAs organizers have added new awards categories such as "Best Branded Content/Online Campaign" and "Best Podcast" in recent years. Hundreds of media companies across Canada submitted applications for the 2020 COPAs, and winners include well-respected brands in Canada such as HuffPost, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), and Postmedia Network Inc.

"Our team is committed to bringing travel inspiration to life in creative and exciting ways, and the brand partnership with Roots is a prime example," said William Brown, General Manager of Travelzoo in Canada. "It is an honour to be recognized among such esteemed media companies. Our mission is to get people off the couch to try something new and unexpected to live their lives to the fullest. We will continue curating irresistible travel deals and ideas to fulfil our promise to our deserving members."

Join us today to find out why Travelzoo is the choice of judges, industry experts and 1.5 million members in Canada.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members with insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With 22 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years, we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contacts:
Candy LeeToronto
+1 647 557 8607
clee@travelzoo.com  

Cat JordanLondon
+44 20 7420 0416
cjordan@travelzoo.com

Kelvin ChongHong Kong
+852 3127 8077
kchong@travelzoo.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-wins-two-silvers-at-the-2020-canadian-online-publishing-awards-301010826.html

SOURCE Travelzoo


© PRNewswire 2020
