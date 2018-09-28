Travis Perkins: Company Secretary Change

Company Secretary Change - Travis Perkins plc ('the Company')

28 September 2018

Further to theannouncement dated 4 May 2018, in which the Company confirmed that Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer, would assume the additional role of Company Secretary on a temporary basis whilst a permanent General Counsel & Company Secretary was recruited, the Company now announces that Alan will stand down with immediate effect from this role. Alan continues in his role of Chief Financial Officer.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Miller to the role of General Counsel & Company Secretary. Robin joined the Group on 24 September 2018and was appointed as Company Secretary with effect from 28 September 2018.

For further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe,

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: 01604 685910