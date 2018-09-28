Log in
Travis Perkins: Company Secretary Change

09/28/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

Company Secretary Change - Travis Perkins plc ('the Company')

28 September 2018

Further to theannouncement dated 4 May 2018, in which the Company confirmed that Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer, would assume the additional role of Company Secretary on a temporary basis whilst a permanent General Counsel & Company Secretary was recruited, the Company now announces that Alan will stand down with immediate effect from this role. Alan continues in his role of Chief Financial Officer.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Miller to the role of General Counsel & Company Secretary. Robin joined the Group on 24 September 2018and was appointed as Company Secretary with effect from 28 September 2018.

For further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe,

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: 01604 685910

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:26:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 6 696 M
EBIT 2018 336 M
Net income 2018 -32,7 M
Debt 2018 322 M
Yield 2018 4,12%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
Capitalization 2 796 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,8  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Carter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Buffin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Ruth Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS-29.23%3 659
HOME DEPOT (THE)9.13%237 432
LOWE'S COMPANIES23.20%92 782
KINGFISHER-24.49%7 327
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 464
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC-36.89%3 090
