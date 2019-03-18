Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Board ofthe Company was notified on 18 March 2019 of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR as set out below:

Name Status No. of shares exercised Sale Date Number of Shares Sold Price Beneficial Interest % of ISC Alan Williams PDMR 25,657 15/03/2019 12,164 £14.38 145,123

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)1604 685910

Notification of Dealing Form