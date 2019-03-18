Log in
TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/18/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Travis Perkins PLC

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Board ofthe Company was notified on 18 March 2019 of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR as set out below:

Name

Status

No. of shares exercised

Sale Date

Number of Shares Sold

Price

Beneficial Interest

% of ISC

Alan Williams

PDMR

25,657

15/03/2019

12,164

£14.38

145,123

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)1604 685910

Notification of Dealing Form

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

ISIN:GB0007739609

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise and sale of options under the Travis Perkins PSP Listing Rule Buyout and subsequent transfer of residual shares to PCA Fiona Williams(spouse)

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.38

12,164

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£14.38

12,164

£174,918.32

e)

Date of the transaction

15 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:14:09 UTC
