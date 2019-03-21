Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins PLC
(the 'Company')
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibilities ('PDMRs')
The Board ofthe Company was notified on 18 March 2019of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Planand Travis Perkins Performance Share Plan over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR's as set out below:
|
Name
|
Status
|
No. of shares exercised
|
Sale Date
|
Number of Shares Sold
|
Average
Price
|
Beneficial Interest
|
% of ISC
|
|
|
DSB
|
PSP
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andrew Harrison
|
PDMR
|
519
|
8,662
|
15/03/2019
|
4,353
|
£14.37596
|
104,993
|
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.
For Further information please contact:
Helen O'Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)1604 685910
Notification of Dealing Form
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew Harrison
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Executive Officer - Plumbing & Heating Division
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each
ISIN: GB0007739609
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise and sale of options under the Travis Perkins 2016 Part B Deferred Share Bonus Planand 2016 Performance Share Planand subsequent retention of residual shares.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
DSB - £14.39332
PSP - £14.37492
|
247
4,106
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
£14.37596
|
4,353
|
£62,578.55
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
15March 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Travis Perkins plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 10:59:01 UTC