Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Travis Perkins: Director / PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

The Company was notified on 24 October 2019, of the sale ofordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 23 October 2019 by Martin Meech(a PDMR) as set out below.

Name

Number of Shares Sold

Price

Martin Meech

5,923

£14.68

Following the above transactions the total beneficial holding for Martin Meechis 85,205shares which equates to

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Helen O'Keefe

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)1604 685910

Notification of Dealing Form

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Meech

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Group Property Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each

ISIN: GB0007739609

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£14.68

5,923

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£14.68

5,923

£86,949.64

e)

Date of the transaction

23 October 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRAVIS PERKINS
02:42pTRAVIS PERKINS : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
10/22SIG : Travis Perkins puts on hold sale of plumbing and heating unit
RE
10/22TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Q3 2019 TRADING U : Resilient trading and continued progress ..
PU
10/22TRAVIS PERKINS : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/17British mid-caps dip as Brexit mood sours
RE
10/17Grafton warns on profit as UK construction market stumbles
RE
10/11BREXIT BOUNCE : U.K. Assets Surge on Divorce-Deal Optimism--2nd Update
DJ
10/07LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade hopes lift FTSE 100, SIG drags down mid-caps
RE
10/07SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
RE
10/03TRAVIS PERKINS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 039 M
EBIT 2019 388 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 1 611 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 3 674 M
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 431,11  GBp
Last Close Price 1 470,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Knight Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS37.38%4 680
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.36.41%256 145
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.20.81%85 569
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 040
KINGFISHER PLC2.51%5 776
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC.75.17%4 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group