Travis Perkins: Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 24 October 2019, of the sale ofordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 23 October 2019 by Martin Meech(a PDMR) as set out below.
|
Name
|
Number of Shares Sold
|
Price
|
Martin Meech
|
5,923
|
£14.68
Following the above transactions the total beneficial holding for Martin Meechis 85,205shares which equates to
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.
For Further information please contact:
Helen O'Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0)1604 685910
Notification of Dealing Form
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Martin Meech
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Group Property Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been
conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each
ISIN: GB0007739609
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£14.68
|
5,923
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
£14.68
|
5,923
|
£86,949.64
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
23 October 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Travis Perkins plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 18:41:05 UTC