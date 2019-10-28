Travis Perkins: Director / PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 24 October 2019, of the sale ofordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company on 23 October 2019 by Martin Meech(a PDMR) as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Sold Price Martin Meech 5,923 £14.68

Following the above transactions the total beneficial holding for Martin Meechis 85,205shares which equates to

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

