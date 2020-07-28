Travis Perkins : H1 2020 Trading update

28 July 2020

Travis Perkins plc - H1 2020 Trading update

In advance of the announcement of interim results on 08 September, today Travis Perkins sets out a trading update covering sales figures by quarter for the first half of 2020.

Nick Roberts, CEO, commented:

"Since the trading update on 15 June, the business has continued to recover well with good demand from RMI and infrastructure markets offsetting ongoing challenges in the new build and commercial construction sectors.

We remain cautious as to the near-term headwinds facing our business and the wider economy, nevertheless the decisive actions we have taken to manage our cost base mean that we are well placed to continue to service our customers, support our colleagues and generate value for our shareholders."

Trading performance

Overall, Group revenue for the first six months of 2020 was £2,780m, down 20% on the same period in 2019 (£3,484m) due to the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown.

Quarterly sales by segment