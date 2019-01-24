Travis Perkins: Notice to Noteholders - Addition of Guarantors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

24January 2019

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OFGUARANTORS

relating to the£250,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2021 guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Travis Perkins plc

(ISIN: XS1107288596, Common Code: 110728859) (the 'Notes')

Travis Perkins plc(the 'Issuer') hereby announces that, on 14 January 2019, City Plumbing Supplies Holdings Limited, The BSS Group Limited and ToolstationLimited (together, the 'New Guarantors')each acceded as a guarantor under theIssuer'sPrincipal Bank Facility. Accordingly (pursuant to Condition 2(d)of the Notes),the Issuer has procured, by way of aSupplemental Trust Deed dated 24January 2019, that the New Guarantors have also provided guarantees in respect of the Notes and the Trust Deed dated 15 September 2014relating to them(the 'Trust Deed'). Henceforth references in the Trust Deed to the Guarantors shall include the New Guarantors.

All words and expressions defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meanings herein.

For further information, please contact:

Graeme Barnes

Director of Capital Markets

Travis Perkins plc

Email: graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk

