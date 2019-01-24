Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS (TPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Travis Perkins: Notice to Noteholders - Addition of Guarantors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:19am EST

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

24January 2019

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - ADDITION OFGUARANTORS

relating to the£250,000,000 4.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2021 guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Travis Perkins plc

(ISIN: XS1107288596, Common Code: 110728859) (the 'Notes')

Travis Perkins plc(the 'Issuer') hereby announces that, on 14 January 2019, City Plumbing Supplies Holdings Limited, The BSS Group Limited and ToolstationLimited (together, the 'New Guarantors')each acceded as a guarantor under theIssuer'sPrincipal Bank Facility. Accordingly (pursuant to Condition 2(d)of the Notes),the Issuer has procured, by way of aSupplemental Trust Deed dated 24January 2019, that the New Guarantors have also provided guarantees in respect of the Notes and the Trust Deed dated 15 September 2014relating to them(the 'Trust Deed'). Henceforth references in the Trust Deed to the Guarantors shall include the New Guarantors.

All words and expressions defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meanings herein.

For further information, please contact:

Graeme Barnes
Director of Capital Markets
Travis Perkins plc
Email: graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk

IMPORTANT NOTICE - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES THAT WOULD PERMIT THE POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED BY THE ISSUERTO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 12:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRAVIS PERKINS
07:19aTRAVIS PERKINS : Notice to Noteholders - Addition of Guarantors
PU
01/23TRAVIS PERKINS : builders' merchant appoints new Managing Director
AQ
01/22TRAVIS PERKINS : builders' merchant appoints new Managing Director
PU
01/16TRAVIS PERKINS : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
PU
01/02TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/02TRAVIS PERKINS : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
PU
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantors
PU
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
PU
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : Capital Markets Update
AQ
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 6 698 M
EBIT 2018 315 M
Net income 2018 -30,6 M
Debt 2018 344 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 3 116 M
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Carter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Buffin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS15.51%4 072
HOME DEPOT (THE)2.95%199 802
LOWE'S COMPANIES-0.57%73 736
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 175
KINGFISHER7.04%6 123
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC18.19%3 029
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.