TRAVIS PERKINS (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantors

12/31/2018 | 10:04am CET

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

31 December 2018

TRAVIS PERKINS PLC

NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS - RELEASE OFGUARANTOR

relating tothe£300,000,000 4.50 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2023guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of Travis Perkins plc

(ISIN: XS1407695680, Common Code:140769568) (the 'Notes')

Travis Perkins plc(the 'Issuer') hereby announces that, on 30 December 2018, Travis Perkins Plumbing & Heating LLP(the 'Released Guarantor') was released of its obligationsas guarantor under theIssuer'sPrincipal Bank Facility. Accordingly (pursuant to Condition 2(e)of the Notes),the Released Guarantor has beenreleased of all of its obligations as a Guarantor under the Notes and the Trust Deed dated 12 May 2016relating to them(the 'Trust Deed').

All words and expressions defined in the Trust Deed shall have the same meanings herein.

For further information, please contact:

Graeme Barnes
Director of Capital Markets
Travis Perkins plc
Email: graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk

IMPORTANT NOTICE - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

NO ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN BY THE ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES THAT WOULD PERMIT THE POSSESSION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE ACTION FOR THAT PURPOSE IS REQUIRED. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW. PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES ARE REQUIRED BY THE ISSUERTO INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT AND TO OBSERVE ANY SUCH RESTRICTIONS.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES OR THE SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES, NOR SHALL THERE BE ANY OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 09:03:13 UTC
