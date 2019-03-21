Travis Perkins: Publication of 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Publication of the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Travis Perkins plc (the 'Company') announces that its 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting together with the 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements has today been posted toShareholders who elected to receive themin hard copy form.

The following documents are available on the Company's website (https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investor-relations/shareholder-information/general-meetings):

2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Proxy Form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General meeting of the Company will take place at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 8 May 2019at Northampton Rugby Football Club, Franklin's Gardens, WeedonRoad, Northampton NN5 5BG.

In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The announcement of the Company's 2018 results together with the publication of the 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements was issued on 28February 2019and can be found on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investor-relations/results-centre.aspx

