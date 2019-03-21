Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/21 12:30:00 pm
1398.5 GBp   +0.83%
12:50pTRAVIS PERKINS : Publication of 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:00aTRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03/18TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Travis Perkins: Publication of 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting

03/21/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

Publication of the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Travis Perkins plc (the 'Company') announces that its 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting together with the 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements has today been posted toShareholders who elected to receive themin hard copy form.

The following documents are available on the Company's website (https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investor-relations/shareholder-information/general-meetings):

  • 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting
  • Proxy Form for the 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General meeting of the Company will take place at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 8 May 2019at Northampton Rugby Football Club, Franklin's Gardens, WeedonRoad, Northampton NN5 5BG.

In accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The announcement of the Company's 2018 results together with the publication of the 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements was issued on 28February 2019and can be found on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investor-relations/results-centre.aspx

Enquiries:

Helen O'Keefe

Helen.okeefe@travisperkins.co.uk

+44 (0) 1604 685910

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 16:49:04 UTC
