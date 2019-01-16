Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

The College Retirement Equities Fund ('CREF') hereby informs you on January 15, 2019funds managed by an affiliate of CREF bought 316,854 sharesof Travis Perkins Plc bringing its total ownership to 7,976,869 or 3.164% of Travis Perkins Plc.These holdings are owned by mutual funds which are investment portfolios of the TIAA-CREF Funds or the TIAA-CREF Life Funds (collectively, the 'Funds'). The Funds are SEC registered investment companies and the Funds are managed by Teachers Advisors, LLC ('TAL'), anSEC registered investment adviser that is affiliated with TCIM. It is our understanding the total voting shares outstanding of Travis Perkins Plc is 252,143,923 bringing TAL's voting share ownership in Travis Perkins Plc to a 3.164% level.

Additionally, on January 15, 2019, CREF bought 59,883 shares of Travis Perkins Plc bringing its total ownership to 2,203,581 or 0.874% of Travis Perkins Plc. CREF owns these shares through oneof its investment accounts: the Stock Account.

For your information, CREF is a U.S. based investment company, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). CREF has multiple investment accounts, each with separate investment objectives and policies. All assets in the accounts are beneficially owned by CREF, and all the accounts are managed by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC ('TCIM'), anSEC registered investment adviser.

A total of 10,180,450 or 4.038% of the outstanding voting shares of Travis Perkins Plc are owned, in aggregate, by CREF and these affiliated funds and accounts. TAL and TCIM follow the same policies when voting on behalf of CREF and the Funds. Additionally, TAL and TCIMseparately and independently vote all proxies for shares held in Travis Perkins Plc. We are therefore aggregating the holdings in Travis Perkins Plc as requested by the current FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rules for purposes of this form.

(See Exhibit A)