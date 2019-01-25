Log in
TRAVIS PERKINS
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

01/25/2019 | 05:54am EST

The College Retirement Equities Fund ('CREF') hereby informs you on January 23, 2019funds managed by an affiliate of CREF sold 150,282 sharesof Travis Perkins Plc bringing its total ownership to 7,826,587 or 3.104% of Travis Perkins Plc.These holdings are owned by mutual funds which are investment portfolios of the TIAA-CREF Funds or the TIAA-CREF Life Funds (collectively, the 'Funds'). The Funds are SEC registered investment companies and the Funds are managed by Teachers Advisors, LLC ('TAL'), anSEC registered investment adviser that is affiliated with TCIM. It is our understanding the total voting shares outstanding of Travis Perkins Plc is 252,143,923 bringing TAL's voting share ownership in Travis Perkins Plc to a 3.104% level.

Additionally, on January 23, 2019, CREF sold 105,944shares of Travis Perkins Plc bringing its total ownership to 2,092,465or 0.830% of Travis Perkins Plc. CREF owns these shares through oneof its investment accounts: the Stock Account.

For your information, CREF is a U.S. based investment company, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). CREF has multiple investment accounts, each with separate investment objectives and policies. All assets in the accounts are beneficially owned by CREF, and all the accounts are managed by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC ('TCIM'), anSEC registered investment adviser.

A total of 9,919,052 or 3.934% of the outstanding voting shares of Travis Perkins Plc are owned, in aggregate, by CREF and these affiliated funds and accounts. TAL and TCIM follow the same policies when voting on behalf of CREF and the Funds. Additionally, TAL and TCIMseparately and independently vote all proxies for shares held in Travis Perkins Plc. We are therefore aggregating the holdings in Travis Perkins Plc as requested by the current FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rules for purposes of this form.

(See Exhibit A)

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 10:53:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 6 698 M
EBIT 2018 315 M
Net income 2018 -30,6 M
Debt 2018 344 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 1 469,89
P/E ratio 2019 11,94
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 3 139 M
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Carter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Buffin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS16.36%4 116
HOME DEPOT (THE)3.18%200 254
LOWE'S COMPANIES-0.61%73 711
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 272
KINGFISHER6.99%6 142
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC24.05%3 127
