Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Travis Perkins    TPK   GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS (TPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/22 11:30:00 am
1233 GBp   -1.16%
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : to sell plumbing and heating division
RE
2018TRAVIS PERKINS PLC : quaterly sales release
2018KINGFISHER : slumps after French weakness hits profit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Travis Perkins : builders' merchant appoints new Managing Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:29pm EST

22 January 2019: Travis Perkins, the UK's largest supplier of building materials, has appointed Kieran Griffin as new Managing Director for the Group's Travis Perkins builders' merchant business following the retirement of Paul Tallentire.

Kieran first joined Travis Perkins 24 years ago as a management apprentice, after which he quickly rose through the ranks to become branch manager and later regional director of the builders merchant business. He was then promoted to managing director for the Group's interior building products specialist CFF in 2008 before taking on the reins for leading supplier of civils, drainage and heavy building materials Keyline in 2013. He moved across to head up market-leading industrial pipeline and heating solutions distributor BSS in 2017.

'During his long and successful career with the Travis Perkins Group Kieran has developed a track record for providing clear and strategic leadership that generates outstanding results and outperforms the market, often in challenging circumstances.'

'He has delivered particularly outstanding results in his most recent role as managing director for BSS, and I believe he is very well placed to build on our commercial strength and develop our merchant model for future growth,' explained CEO for Travis Perkins plc John Carter.

About his appointment, Kieran said: 'I am very excited to take up this position. My goal is to make it easier for our customers to do business with us so that we make Travis Perkins the first choice for the best builders in town. We have the best people, and so there is no doubt in my mind that by empowering them, we have the capacity to invigorate our focus on customer and service capability.'

Kieran reports into CEO for Travis Perkins plc John Carter, and has been appointed with immediate effect.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Photograph:
To access a photograph from the event, please click here

Travis Perkins plc:
Travis Perkins plc is the UK's leading supplier of materials to the building and construction and home improvement markets. The Group operates 20+ businesses from over 2,000 sites across the UK and employs over 28,000 people. With a proud heritage that can be traced back over 200 years, our employees are continuing that tradition by working with our customers to build better, together. For more information, please visit www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk

Contacts:
Corporate Communications
Travis Perkins plc
Communications@travisperkins.co.uk
Tel: 01604 592307

Disclaimer

Travis Perkins plc published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 23:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRAVIS PERKINS
06:29pTRAVIS PERKINS : builders' merchant appoints new Managing Director
PU
01/16TRAVIS PERKINS : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
PU
01/02TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/02TRAVIS PERKINS : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
PU
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : Notice to Noteholders - Release of Guarantors
PU
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest
PU
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : Capital Markets Update
AQ
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : to sell plumbing and heating division
RE
2018TRAVIS PERKINS : Capital Markets Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 6 698 M
EBIT 2018 315 M
Net income 2018 -30,6 M
Debt 2018 344 M
Yield 2018 3,62%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 3 181 M
Chart TRAVIS PERKINS
Duration : Period :
Travis Perkins Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Peter Carter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Buffin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ruth Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS16.59%4 096
HOME DEPOT (THE)4.52%197 521
LOWE'S COMPANIES2.84%76 265
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 198
KINGFISHER4.92%6 162
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC23.40%3 111
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.