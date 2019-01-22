Travis Perkins : builders' merchant appoints new Managing Director

22 January 2019: Travis Perkins, the UK's largest supplier of building materials, has appointed Kieran Griffin as new Managing Director for the Group's Travis Perkins builders' merchant business following the retirement of Paul Tallentire.

Kieran first joined Travis Perkins 24 years ago as a management apprentice, after which he quickly rose through the ranks to become branch manager and later regional director of the builders merchant business. He was then promoted to managing director for the Group's interior building products specialist CFF in 2008 before taking on the reins for leading supplier of civils, drainage and heavy building materials Keyline in 2013. He moved across to head up market-leading industrial pipeline and heating solutions distributor BSS in 2017.

'During his long and successful career with the Travis Perkins Group Kieran has developed a track record for providing clear and strategic leadership that generates outstanding results and outperforms the market, often in challenging circumstances.'

'He has delivered particularly outstanding results in his most recent role as managing director for BSS, and I believe he is very well placed to build on our commercial strength and develop our merchant model for future growth,' explained CEO for Travis Perkins plc John Carter.

About his appointment, Kieran said: 'I am very excited to take up this position. My goal is to make it easier for our customers to do business with us so that we make Travis Perkins the first choice for the best builders in town. We have the best people, and so there is no doubt in my mind that by empowering them, we have the capacity to invigorate our focus on customer and service capability.'

Kieran reports into CEO for Travis Perkins plc John Carter, and has been appointed with immediate effect.

Travis Perkins plc is the UK's leading supplier of materials to the building and construction and home improvement markets. The Group operates 20+ businesses from over 2,000 sites across the UK and employs over 28,000 people.