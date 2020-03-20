Log in
TRAVIS PERKINS

Travis Perkins : halts separation of Wickes, suspends dividend

03/20/2020 | 03:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bricks at the Vauxhall depot of building material supplier Travis Perkins in London

Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest building materials group, said on Friday it was putting the separation of its Wickes home improvement unit on hold and suspending its full-year dividend, citing extreme market volatility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus-driven selloff in financial markets globally has spurred the suspension or cancellation of many major IPO and financing deals as banks and investors await more stable conditions to make decisions on risk and pricing.

"Whilst it is impossible to know exactly when it will be appropriate to re-start the demerger process, the intent to demerge remains unchanged", the company said.

Travis Perkins said earlier in the month that the planned demerger was proceeding smoothly and it expected Wickes to be a standalone listed business in the second quarter of 2020.

The company also said its debt maturities were well spread with no requirement for immediate refinancing, but added that it would be pulling back its outlook in the near-term.

Travis said total sales rose 2.4% so far this year and that it had not yet seen a significant sales impact due to the virus.

It, however, expects the trading environment to change in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 6 916 M
EBIT 2020 421 M
Net income 2020 277 M
Debt 2020 1 528 M
Yield 2020 7,13%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 5,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 1 727 M
Technical analysis trends TRAVIS PERKINS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 1 566,39  GBp
Last Close Price 695,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 125%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart John Chambers Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Mark Elkins Chief Operating Officer
Alan Richard Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Patrick Knight Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVIS PERKINS-56.60%2 013
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-26.22%169 766
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-41.66%49 442
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%4 574
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORPORATION LTD.-3.30%4 456
KINGFISHER PLC-41.08%3 074
