TRAVIS PERKINS
(TPK)
GB0007739609

TRAVIS PERKINS

(TPK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 12:35:03 pm
807.6 GBp   +3.59%
03/20TRAVIS PERKINS : halts separation of Wickes, suspends dividend
RE
03/20TRAVIS PERKINS : COVID-19 update
PU
03/03TRAVIS PERKINS : Travis Perkins: Publication of 2019 Annual Report
PU
Travis Perkins : to shut businesses as Britain goes into lockdown over coronavirus

03/23/2020 | 07:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bricks at the Vauxhall depot of building material supplier Travis Perkins in London

Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest building materials group, said on Monday it will be closing all its businesses as the country goes into a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The COVID-19 situation continues to develop rapidly, and in the light of the new government guidance announced by our Prime Minister ... we have decided to close all businesses," the company said in a statement.

The announcement from Travis Perkins, which last week halted the separation of its Wickes home improvement unit and suspended its dividend, comes within hours of Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordering stringent restrictions on people's movement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)

