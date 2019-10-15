Treasury Wine Estates : 2019 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

16 October 2019

2019 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

As required by Listing Rule 3.13.2 and in accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions passed by members of Treasury Wine Estates Limited at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today:

Resolution 2(a): Election of Louisa Cheang

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all 561,999,290 proxies validly appointed

Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that: