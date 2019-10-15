Treasury Wine Estates : 2019 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
10/15/2019 | 11:28pm EDT
16 October 2019
2019 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
As required by Listing Rule 3.13.2 and in accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions passed by members of Treasury Wine Estates Limited at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today:
Resolution 2(a): Election of Louisa Cheang
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all
561,999,290
proxies validly appointed
Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:
- the proxy is to vote for the resolution
559,852,108
- the proxy is to vote against the resolution
697,029
- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion
1,450,153
- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution
737,585
The number of votes cast on the poll:
- for the resolution
561,919,473
- against the resolution
697,785
- abstaining on the resolution
771,062
Resolution 2(b): Re-election of Ed Chan
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all
562,325,392
proxies validly appointed
Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:
- the proxy is to vote for the resolution
558,704,734
- the proxy is to vote against the resolution
2,175,375
- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion
1,445,283
- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution
411,179
The number of votes cast on the poll:
- for the resolution
560,767,985
- against the resolution
2,175,375
- abstaining on the resolution
444,656
Resolution 2(c): Re-election of Warwick Every-Burns
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all
562,333,759
proxies validly appointed
Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:
- the proxy is to vote for the resolution
556,396,166
- the proxy is to vote against the resolution
4,457,495
- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion
1,480,098
- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution
403,116
The number of votes cast on the poll:
- for the resolution
558,494,232
- against the resolution
4,457,495
- abstaining on the resolution
436,593
Resolution 2(d): Re-election of Garry Hounsell
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all
562,337,269
proxies validly appointed
Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:
- the proxy is to vote for the resolution
550,613,478
- the proxy is to vote against the resolution
10,270,206
- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion
1,453,585
- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution
399,606
The number of votes cast on the poll:
- for the resolution
552,680,629
- against the resolution
10,273,468
- abstaining on the resolution
434,223
Resolution 2(e): Re-election of Colleen Jay
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all
562,340,900
proxies validly appointed
Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:
- the proxy is to vote for the resolution
559,337,615
- the proxy is to vote against the resolution
1,532,216
- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion
1,471,069
- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution
395,975
The number of votes cast on the poll:
- for the resolution
561,424,756
- against the resolution
1,534,112
- abstaining on the resolution
429,452
