TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
Treasury Wine Estates : 2019 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

10/15/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

16 October 2019

2019 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

As required by Listing Rule 3.13.2 and in accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is provided in relation to the resolutions passed by members of Treasury Wine Estates Limited at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today:

Resolution 2(a): Election of Louisa Cheang

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all

561,999,290

proxies validly appointed

Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:

- the proxy is to vote for the resolution

559,852,108

- the proxy is to vote against the resolution

697,029

- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion

1,450,153

- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution

737,585

The number of votes cast on the poll:

- for the resolution

561,919,473

- against the resolution

697,785

- abstaining on the resolution

771,062

Resolution 2(b): Re-election of Ed Chan

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all

562,325,392

proxies validly appointed

Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:

- the proxy is to vote for the resolution

558,704,734

- the proxy is to vote against the resolution

2,175,375

- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion

1,445,283

- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution

411,179

The number of votes cast on the poll:

- for the resolution

560,767,985

- against the resolution

2,175,375

- abstaining on the resolution

444,656

Resolution 2(c): Re-election of Warwick Every-Burns

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all

562,333,759

proxies validly appointed

Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:

- the proxy is to vote for the resolution

556,396,166

- the proxy is to vote against the resolution

4,457,495

- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion

1,480,098

- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution

403,116

The number of votes cast on the poll:

- for the resolution

558,494,232

- against the resolution

4,457,495

- abstaining on the resolution

436,593

Resolution 2(d): Re-election of Garry Hounsell

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all

562,337,269

proxies validly appointed

Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:

- the proxy is to vote for the resolution

550,613,478

- the proxy is to vote against the resolution

10,270,206

- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion

1,453,585

- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution

399,606

The number of votes cast on the poll:

- for the resolution

552,680,629

- against the resolution

10,273,468

- abstaining on the resolution

434,223

Resolution 2(e): Re-election of Colleen Jay

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

Total number of proxy votes exercisable by all

562,340,900

proxies validly appointed

Total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:

- the proxy is to vote for the resolution

559,337,615

- the proxy is to vote against the resolution

1,532,216

- the proxy may vote at the proxy's discretion

1,471,069

- the proxy is to abstain on the resolution

395,975

The number of votes cast on the poll:

- for the resolution

561,424,756

- against the resolution

1,534,112

- abstaining on the resolution

429,452

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 03:27:03 UTC
