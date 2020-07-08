Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Treasury Wine Estates Limited    TWE   AU000000TWE9

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Treasury Wine Estates : Australia's Treasury Wine issues profit warning as virus hits demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Penfolds Grange wine and other varieties, made by Australian wine maker Penfolds and owned by Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, sit on shelves for sale at a winery located in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney

By Paulina Duran

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd flagged a plunge in core earnings for fiscal 2020 and withheld guidance for the year to June 2021, as coronavirus-related curbs on travel and social gatherings hurt demand for its high-margin luxury wines.

This underlines the challenging outlook for the world's biggest standalone winemaker, which has said it may spin off its prestigious Penfolds label and shrink its low-end U.S. commercial division to shore up profits and navigate the upheaval brought by the crisis.

Treasury said its core earnings in fiscal 2020 likely fell about 21% from adjusted year-ago figures, with profits down about 14% in Asia, 37% in the Americas and 16% in Australia and New Zealand. It will unveil its final annual numbers on Aug. 13.

Earnings before interest, tax, self-generating and regenerating assets (EBITS) is expected to be between A$530 million and A$540 million ($370-377 million), CEO Tim Ford said in his first market update since taking the top job last week.

Treasury had said it would not meet its lowered annual EBITS growth forecast of 5% to 10% issued in January.

While Treasury's retail wine sales have risen about 15% since the start of the pandemic in the United States, its non-retail channels that include bar, restaurants, cellars and travel-related venues in Latin America have been hit hard.

"Sales in these channels are weighted towards higher-margin luxury wine, and their closure in recent months has certainly had an adverse impact on our portfolio mix in the half, particularly in the U.S.," Ford said in a call with analysts.

The winemaker noted some green-shoots in China as the country reopened, but said it remains cautious about its Asia unit as gatherings and social occasions, the driver of luxury wine consumption, are yet to fully recover.

Shares of Treasury, which gets most of its revenue from Asia, fell almost 6% early on Thursday and were down about 1% at mid-session, versus a broader market that was up 1%.

($1 = 1.4341 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMI
07/08TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Australia's Treasury Wine issues profit warning as virus..
RE
07/08Treasury Wine Expects Fiscal Year Earnings to Drop by Up to 20% on Virus
DJ
06/22LEARN HOW TO RUN A CONNECTED, INTELL : Infor APAC Supply Chain Virtual Summit 20..
AQ
06/19Main Street investors bank profits on rally that Wall Street doubted
RE
06/08Deals that may be affected by Australia's foreign M&A crackdown
RE
04/13TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Would A Penfolds De-Merger Create Value?
AQ
04/07Australia's Treasury Wine, to cope with virus, weighs Penfolds demerger, U.S...
RE
04/07Treasury Wine Estates Mulls Demerger of Penfolds Business
DJ
03/23TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Updated Dividend Notification 24 March 2020
PU
03/04TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 753 M 1 921 M 1 921 M
Net income 2020 332 M 231 M 231 M
Net Debt 2020 1 483 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 8 117 M 5 648 M 5 663 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Treasury Wine Estates Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,43 AUD
Last Close Price 11,28 AUD
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Tim Ford Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Young Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-30.54%5 680
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.84%35 064
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-8.32%1 242
C&C GROUP PLC-43.42%894
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED9.63%877
LAURENT-PERRIER-13.04%508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group