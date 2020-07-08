Log in
Treasury Wine Estates Limited    TWE   AU000000TWE9

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Treasury Wine Expects Fiscal Year Earnings to Drop by Up to 20% on Virus

07/08/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. expects full-year earnings to fall by as much as 20% due to the impacts of the coronavirus on sales.

The Australia-listed producer said Thursday it believes earnings before interest, tax and other items--or Ebits--for the 12 months to June 30 will be between 530 million and 540 million Australian dollars ($US370.0 million-US$377.0 million). Treasury Wine reported FY 2019 Ebits of A$662.7 million.

Its Americas business has been hit hardest, Treasury Wine said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange, with a 37% fall in Ebits. Australian and New Zealand Ebits fell by 16%, Europe, the Middle East and Africa by 18%, and Asia by 14%.

Nonetheless, the company said its strong liquidity position, with cash on hand of approximately A$448 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of A920 million, supported its long-term dividend policy of paying out 55%-70% of net profit.

The company in February reported a first-half net profit of A$211.4 million.

With drought and summer bushfires having affected the Australian wine industry, Treasury Wine said extreme heat had hit volumes and raised costs for its 2020 Australian vintage. Total intake was approximately 30% lower on-year, it said.

Treasury said it still believed a demerger of its Penfolds premium brand could create value, with a demerger by the end of the 2021 calendar year among its options.

It added it had completed operating model and organization structure changes in the U.S., which are expected to deliver annualized cost savings of at least A$35 million in fiscal 2021. The potential divestiture of certain U.S. wine brands and assets, as well as a supply chain restructure, are being considered, it said.

Treasury Wine shares last traded at A$11.28, down 31% in 2020.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.36% 465.3 Delayed Quote.-15.64%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.43% 153.58 Delayed Quote.-13.76%
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED -0.35% 11.28 End-of-day quote.-30.54%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 753 M 1 922 M 1 922 M
Net income 2020 332 M 232 M 232 M
Net Debt 2020 1 483 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 8 117 M 5 648 M 5 668 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 99,6%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-30.54%5 680
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.84%35 064
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-8.32%1 242
C&C GROUP PLC-43.42%894
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED9.63%877
LAURENT-PERRIER-13.04%508
