Treasury Wine Estates Limited    TWE   AU000000TWE9

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

(TWE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Treasury Wine to Miss Earnings Guidance Due to Coronavirus

02/24/2020 | 11:42pm EST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian vintner Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. said Tuesday it won't meet its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China, where tens of thousands have been sickened.

Treasury said it won't meet its previous guidance of 5%-10% earnings growth before interest, tax and other items. The company didn't provide new guidance for the fiscal year.

The company said consumption across discretionary categories in China has been significantly impacted through February, and that further disruption is expected at least through March. It added that the disease could impact performance in markets outside of China, though at this stage it isn't expected to have a material impact elsewhere.

The company already missed its earnings target for the fiscal first half, which ended in December, and it blamed the poor performance in the U.S., where the wine market has been weak. Earlier this month, the company said that Chief Executive Michael Clarke would retire earlier than planned.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLARKE INC. -0.38% 13.11 Delayed Quote.5.79%
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC -4.93% 14.26 Delayed Quote.16.91%
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED -2.92% 11.63 End-of-day quote.-26.23%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 966 M
EBIT 2020 703 M
Net income 2020 424 M
Debt 2020 1 320 M
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
EV / Sales2021 3,04x
Capitalization 8 359 M
Chart TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Treasury Wine Estates Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,19  AUD
Last Close Price 11,63  AUD
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Tim Ford Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Young Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-26.23%5 713
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.6.21%39 565
C&C GROUP PLC-10.82%1 506
CONCHA Y TORO WINERY INC0.60%1 273
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%679
LAURENT-PERRIER-2.75%562
