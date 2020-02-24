Treasury Wine to Miss Earnings Guidance Due to Coronavirus

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian vintner Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. said Tuesday it won't meet its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China, where tens of thousands have been sickened.

Treasury said it won't meet its previous guidance of 5%-10% earnings growth before interest, tax and other items. The company didn't provide new guidance for the fiscal year.

The company said consumption across discretionary categories in China has been significantly impacted through February, and that further disruption is expected at least through March. It added that the disease could impact performance in markets outside of China, though at this stage it isn't expected to have a material impact elsewhere.

The company already missed its earnings target for the fiscal first half, which ended in December, and it blamed the poor performance in the U.S., where the wine market has been weak. Earlier this month, the company said that Chief Executive Michael Clarke would retire earlier than planned.

