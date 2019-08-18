Log in
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD

(TWE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/16
17.08 AUD   -2.12%
TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 19 August 2019
PU
TREASURY WINE ESTATES : Appendix 3B 16 August 2019
PU
TREASURY WINE ESTATES : TWE affirms guidance for 2019 financial results
PU
Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3B 16 August 2019

08/18/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE)

ABN

24 004 373 862

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares

644,149

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid ordinary shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

Yes. From the issue date, the new shares rank equally in all respects with the existing fully paid ordinary shares in TWE

$16.992623 per share, representing the 5 day volume weighted average price of TWE shares traded on the ASX from 9 August to 15 August 2019.

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Issue of shares to partially satisfy the vesting of the Company's F17 Long Term Incentive Plan, F19 Mid Term Incentive Plan, Restricted Equity Plan and 2017 Share Cellar Plan.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder N/A resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

16 August 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

719,744,634

Fully paid ordinary

shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

1. 1,458,277

1. Un-exercised

performance rights

issued under the

employee Long

Term Incentive

Plan

2. 107,342

2. Un-exercised

restricted equity

rights issued under

the employee Mid-

Term Incentive

Plan, Restricted

Equity Plan and

Share Cellar Plan

Same dividend entitlements as apply to existing ordinary shares

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
  9. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  10. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  11. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 03:01:05 UTC
