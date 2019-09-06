Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3Y Change in Director's Notice 5 September 2019

5 September 2019
Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michael Clarke
The attached Appendix 3Y relates to changes in the relevant interest in the Company's securities held by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Treasury Wine Estates Limited, Michael Clarke.
Mr Clarke has acquired 120 ordinary shares in TWE pursuant to the Company's Share Cellar Plan for employees.
Following this transaction Mr Clarke holds a relevant interest in 1,583,186 Company securities, made up of 782,940 ordinary shares of the Company and 800,246 performance rights in the Company.
Further details are provided in the Appendix 3Y.
Yours sincerely
Fiona Last
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
MICHAEL ANTHONY CLARKE
Date of last notice
19 August 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
3 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct: 491,207 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital
of Treasury Wine Estates Limited.
Indirect: 185,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share
capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke
(spouse).
Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan
38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the
FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan
68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the
FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan
514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the
terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan
285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the
terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Class
Ordinary shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
120 ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$18.87 per ordinary share.
No. of securities held after change
Direct: 491,327 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital
of Treasury Wine Estates Limited.
Indirect: 185,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share
capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke
(spouse).
Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan
38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the
FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan
68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the
FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan
514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the
terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan
285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the
terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Nature of change
120 ordinary shares acquired on-market pursuant to the
Company's Share Cellar Plan for employees.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded
No
during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed
N/A
during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
Dated 5 September 2019
