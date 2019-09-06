Log in
Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3Y Change in Director's Notice 5 September 2019

0
09/06/2019 | 12:42am EDT

5 September 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via: Online Lodgment

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michael Clarke

The attached Appendix 3Y relates to changes in the relevant interest in the Company's securities held by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Treasury Wine Estates Limited, Michael Clarke.

Mr Clarke has acquired 120 ordinary shares in TWE pursuant to the Company's Share Cellar Plan for employees.

Following this transaction Mr Clarke holds a relevant interest in 1,583,186 Company securities, made up of 782,940 ordinary shares of the Company and 800,246 performance rights in the Company.

Further details are provided in the Appendix 3Y.

Yours sincerely

Fiona Last

Company Secretary

T R E A S U R Y W I N E E S T A T E S L I M I T E D

A B N 2 4 0 0 4 3 7 3 8 6 2

L E V E L 8 , 1 6 1 C O L L I N S S T R E E T

M E L B O U R N E V I C 3 0 0 0 A U S T R A L I A

W W W . T W E G L O B A L . C O M

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

ABN

24 004 373 862

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MICHAEL ANTHONY CLARKE

Date of last notice

19 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct: 491,207 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital

of Treasury Wine Estates Limited.

Indirect: 185,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share

capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke

(spouse).

Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan

38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the

FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan

68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the

FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan

514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the

terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan

285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the

terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Class

Ordinary shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

120 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$18.87 per ordinary share.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct: 491,327 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital

of Treasury Wine Estates Limited.

Indirect: 185,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share

capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke

(spouse).

Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan

38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the

FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan

68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the

FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan

514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the

terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan

285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the

terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Nature of change

120 ordinary shares acquired on-market pursuant to the

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

Company's Share Cellar Plan for employees.

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded

No

during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed

N/A

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Dated 5 September 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 04:41:02 UTC
