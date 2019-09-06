Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3Y Change in Director's Notice 5 September 2019

5 September 2019

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michael Clarke

The attached Appendix 3Y relates to changes in the relevant interest in the Company's securities held by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Treasury Wine Estates Limited, Michael Clarke.

Mr Clarke has acquired 120 ordinary shares in TWE pursuant to the Company's Share Cellar Plan for employees.

Following this transaction Mr Clarke holds a relevant interest in 1,583,186 Company securities, made up of 782,940 ordinary shares of the Company and 800,246 performance rights in the Company.

Further details are provided in the Appendix 3Y.

Yours sincerely

Fiona Last

Company Secretary

