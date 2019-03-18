Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 12 March 2019

12 March 2019

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michael Clarke

The attached Appendix 3Y relates to changes in the relevant interest in the Company's securities held by the Chief Executive Officer of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE), Michael Clarke.

Mr Clarke has acquired 119 ordinary shares in TWE pursuant to the Company's Share Cellar Plan for employees.

Following this transaction Mr Clarke has a relevant interest in 942,994 ordinary shares of the Company. Further details are provided in the Appendix 3Y.

Yours sincerely

Fiona Last Company Secretary

Name of entity

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED ABN 24 004 373 862

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director: MICHAEL ANTHONY CLARKE
Date of last notice: 14 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest: Direct
Nature of indirect interest: N/A
Date of change: 6 March 2019
No. of securities held prior to change:
Direct: 626,262 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited.
Indirect: 210,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke (spouse).
Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan 38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan 68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY17 Long Term Incentive Plan 452,205 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2017 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan 514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan 285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Class: Ordinary shares
Number acquired: 119 ordinary shares
Number disposed: Nil
Value/Consideration: $15.35 per ordinary share
No. of securities held after change:
Direct: 626,381 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited.
Indirect: 210,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke (spouse).
Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan 38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan 68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY17 Long Term Incentive Plan 452,205 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2017 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan 514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan 285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan.
Nature of change: Ordinary shares acquired on-market pursuant to the Company's Share Cellar Plan for employees.

Dated 12 March 2019

