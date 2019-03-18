Log in
Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 12 March 2019

03/18/2019 | 02:54am EDT

12 March 2019

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via: Online Lodgment

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michael Clarke

The attached Appendix 3Y relates to changes in the relevant interest in the Company's securities held by the Chief Executive Officer of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE), Michael Clarke.

Mr Clarke has acquired 119 ordinary shares in TWE pursuant to the Company's Share Cellar Plan for employees.

Following this transaction Mr Clarke has a relevant interest in 942,994 ordinary shares of the Company. Further details are provided in the Appendix 3Y.

Yours sincerely

Fiona Last Company Secretary

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

ABN 24 004 373 862

LEVEL 8, 161 COLLINS STREET

MELBOURNE VIC 3000 AUSTRALIA

WWW.TWEGLOBAL.COM

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNTREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 24 004 373 862

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MICHAEL ANTHONY CLARKE

Date of last notice

14 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

6 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct: 626,262 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited.

Indirect: 210,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke (spouse).

Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan 38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan 68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY17 Long Term Incentive Plan 452,205 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2017 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan 514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan 285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

119 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$15.35 per ordinary share

No. of changesecuritiesheldafter

Direct: 626,381 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited.

Indirect: 210,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke (spouse).

Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan 38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan 68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY17 Long Term Incentive Plan 452,205 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2017 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan 514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan 285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Ordinarysharesacquiredon-marketpursuanttotheCompany's Share Cellar Plan for employees.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Dated 12 March 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 06:53:02 UTC
