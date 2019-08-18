Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 19 August 2019

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED

ABN 24 004 373 862

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director MICHAEL ANTHONY CLARKE Date of last notice 8 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 16 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct: 251,381 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited. Indirect: 185,000 ordinary shares fully paid in the share capital of Treasury Wine Estates Limited held by Fiona Clarke (spouse). Direct: FY17 Short Term Incentive Plan 38,119 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2017 Short Term Incentive Plan. Direct: FY18 Short Term Incentive Plan 68,494 ordinary shares restricted pursuant to the terms of the FY2018 Short Term Incentive Plan. Direct: FY17 Long Term Incentive Plan 452,205 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2017 Long Term Incentive Plan. Direct: FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan 514,283 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. Direct: FY19 Long Term Incentive Plan 285,963 performance rights (to acquire shares) held under the terms of the FY2019 Long Term Incentive Plan. Class Ordinary shares