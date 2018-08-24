Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Treasury Wine Estates : Appendix 3Y Change in Directors Interest Notice 24 August 2018

08/24/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNTREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 24 004 373 862

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

COLLEEN JAY

Date of last notice

3 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

24 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

1,005

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$18.63 per ordinary share

No. of securities held after change

1,005 ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acquisition pursuant to the Director Share Acquisition Plan, which provides for regular share purchases by an independent broker (pursuant to information barrier arrangements)

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Dated 24 August 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:01:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 791 M
EBIT 2019 670 M
Net income 2019 454 M
Debt 2019 743 M
Yield 2019 2,25%
P/E ratio 2019 29,07
P/E ratio 2020 23,35
EV / Sales 2019 5,02x
EV / Sales 2020 4,51x
Capitalization 13 259 M
Chart TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
Duration : Period :
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Paul Ashley Rayner Chairman
Matthew Young Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Garry Arthur Hounsell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD15.60%9 658
CONSTELLATION BRANDS-10.36%38 343
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO., LTD.--.--%36 291
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JSC LTD.--.--%24 881
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO LTD--.--%9 980
LT GROUP INC--.--%3 586
