TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD

(TWE)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/23
19.15 AUD   -0.10%
Treasury Wine Estates : Investor Day 2019

09/23/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

Treasury Wine Estates

Investor Day

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) will host an Investor Day today, commencing at 9:30am (AEST). Presentation materials are attached.

An audio webcast of the briefing will be available at www.tweglobal.com/investors.

24 September 2019

Michael Clarke - Chief Executive Officer

Destination Zero Harm - Magill Estate emergency procedures

WE ARE

HERE

OUR EMERGENCY

EVACUATION AREA

P A G E 3

Investor Day Agenda

1.

Introduction

5.

Americas

7.

Australia & NZ

10.

Investing for Growth

2.

The TWE journey

6.

North Asia

8.

South East Asia

11.

Closing

3.

People & Culture

Break

9.

EMEA

4.

Brand and

Break

Portfolio strategy

Break

P A G E 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Treasury Wine Estates Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 00:56:02 UTC
