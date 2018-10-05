Treasury Wine Estates : Louisa Cheang to join Treasury Wine Estates as a Non-Executive Director 5 October 2018

5 October 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Louisa Cheang to join Treasury Wine Estates as a Non-Executive Director

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX: TWE) today announced the appointment of Louisa Cheang to the Company's Board as an independent Non-Executive Director.

Ms Cheang is based in Hong Kong and has extensive senior executive and director experience in the Asia Pacific region.

She is currently the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of Hang Seng Bank, listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and has had a successful career spanning a number of critical leadership roles with the HSBC Group throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Ms Cheang is also a member of key government advisory committees, notably The Twelfth Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the Consulting Committee for the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Commenting on the appointment, TWE's Chairman, Paul Rayner, said: "I am delighted to welcome Louisa Cheang to the TWE Board. Together with her significant corporate leadership and financial experience, Ms Cheang has an exemplary reputation for driving large and successful businesses across the Asia Pacific region".

Ms Cheang's appointment will be effective from 1 December 2018, and is conditional upon receiving approval from a number of Australian state based liquor licensing authorities.

