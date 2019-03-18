Treasury Wine Estates : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder 7 March 2019

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

333 South Hope Street

Los Angeles, California 90071-1406

thecapitalgroup.com

7 March 2019

BY EMAIL - ORIGINAL IN POST (investors@treasurywineestates.com)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited

58 Queensbridge Street Southbank Victoria 3006, Australia

Re: Notice of Change in Interests of Substantial Shareholder under Section 671B

Company Secretary:

Enclosed is a Notice of Change in Interests of Substantial Shareholder under Section 671B dated 06 March 2019. Please note that a copy of this report has been sent to the Australian Stock Exchange.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.

Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on Form 604 are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies that make up CGC.

For the purpose of this Notice, an outstanding share balance of 718,663,546 shares was used to calculate the percentage of holdings. We believe this outstanding share balance is correct; however, if this number is not accurate, please contact us as soon as possible so we may make the necessary revisions.

Should you have questions or require additional information, please contact us at (213) 615-0469, or via e-mail atGRGroup@capgroup.com.

Regards,

Abraham Torres Compliance Associate

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Treasury Wine Estates Limited

ACN/ARSN

ABN: 24 004 373 862

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

N/A

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

06 March 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

30 October 2018

The previous notice was dated

29 October 2018

The shares reported were owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 14 investment management companies (Capital Research and Management Company, AMCAP Fund, American

Balanced Fund, American Funds Fundamental Investors, American Funds Insurance Series Asset Allocation Fund, American High-Income Trust, Capital Income Builder, Capital World Growth and Income F) which are direct or indirect subsidiaries of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary Shares 48,830,076 6.7945% 62,047,306 8.6337%

The shares being reported under this section are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of 14 investment management companies (Capital Research and Management Company,

AMCAP Fund, American Balanced Fund, American Funds Fundamental Investors, American Funds Insurance

Series Asset Allocation Fund, American High-Income Trust, Capital Income Builder, Capital World Growth and Income F) which are direct or indirect subsidiaries of The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope

Street, 55th Floor, Los Angeles, California 90071 and such shares are being reported in the aggregate.

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 30/10/2018 to 06/03/2019 The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Increased holdings Average price of 15.47 13,217,230 Ordinary Shares 13,217,230

See Annexure A dated 29 October 2018

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes none See Annexure A dated 06 March 2019 (copy attached)

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 333 South Hope Street, 55th Floor Los Angeles, CA 90071

Signature

print name: Donald H. Rolfe Capacity: Senior Counsel sign here __________________ date 07 March 2019

Annexure "A"

This is the Annexure of 3 pages marked Annexure "A" referred to in Form 604 signed by this corporation dated 6 March 2019.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

By:

______________________________________ Donald H. Rolfe

Senior Counsel

Australia Annexure A Treasury Wine Estates Limited As of 6 March 2019